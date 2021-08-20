Vaccination provides a path to victory
Only if we get vaccinated and wear a mask are we going to beat COVID and its variants and return to normalcy. That’s it. It’s that simple.
Fifty-one percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, 58% in New York, 42% in Missouri, 35% in Mississippi, and only an embarrassing 20% in Buchanan County.
Anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers are quick to prioritize their personal liberties over that of the health and welfare of those with whom they have contact. As a result, public health suffers and hospitals become stressed. Elective surgeries are placed on the back burner.
This virus is not the flu. It is much more debilitating and much more lethal.
Clearly, everyone, even those fully vaccinated, need to wear a mask at indoor gatherings. Period! That includes schools.
Dr. Robert Stuber
St. Joseph
Division is destroying our nation
Never before have we, in this country, been so flooded with information; information that is true and factual, and information that is a fabrication of people’s biases and opinions. Many leaders, and persons in higher places, have made it their business to provide information they hope will sway people to their way of thinking or what they want them to think. As a result, we have become a divided nation.
We see this currently in relation to the pandemic that has and is raging through our country. The pandemic is not that bad, the pandemic is very bad; we should wear masks, we should not wear masks; the vaccine is effective, the vaccine is not effective. What is the truth and what is the lie?
I cannot tell anyone what to think or do, but I do know that this division is destroying our nation. I see it happening in families, churches, schools, among friends and in communities. Currently there is a rift as to masks in schools. Some believe the masks are bad, unhealthy for children and will cause major trauma. Some believe they are absolutely necessary to save the lives of children who might otherwise contract the virus. Based on my training, I believe the extreme division and conflict are causing far more discomfort, duress and long-term trauma among our children than any mask can cause.
Yes, there are some children who cannot wear the masks due to medical conditions, but the vast majority of them can and will if they are expected to do so by the adults in their life. Yes, they are uncomfortable and kids will complain, but kids — like we all do — complain about a lot of things.
At this time, the rule is to wear masks in school. So if you don’t agree, accept it as one of those rules you don’t really like and move on. Make it fun for kids; decorate the plain masks, get funny masks, get cool masks, get masks with favorite colors or characters. Respect their discomfort but let them know that it is temporary and they must wear the mask until things change. Remember, children are very resilient and look to you for their behavior cues.
Belinda Ball
St. Joseph
