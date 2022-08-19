I’m writing concerning the “It’s Your Call” paragraph on July 22. It was titled “Just Wondering.” I seldom read opinions from people who don’t leave their names. Nonetheless, my lovely wife told me she figured this was in response to my last letter to the editor. I couldn’t tell by reading it what was rubbing the author the wrong way. So as not to imply females are illiterate, I’ll refer to the author as she/her.
First, my many thanks to the News-Press for printing the letters to the editor. I know some may be interpreted as inflammatory, but sometimes free speech is funny that way. The First Amendment paints with a wide a brush, as it should. I wore a uniform for 26-plus years to protect that and many other mandated freedoms that we enjoy.
She referred to the “group of men..” as “uneducated.” I don’t know which men we are speaking of, but in my case I know I worked hard to obtain both my undergraduate and graduate degrees. Formal education doesn’t in and of itself make one “educated.” It simply means a person has the capability to accomplish short-term learning so as to pass a plethora of tests.
There was also a mention of the “...group of men..” being uninformed and biased. These two adjectives are even more subjective. Since I’m retired, I have time to read news from numerous outlets. Far right, far left and in the middle. But just because it is in print doesn’t make it true or moral when it comes to both news and opinions. I admit I am uninformed concerning many areas of life, i.e., aerospace engineering, mating habits of sea lions and the unemployment rate in the Czech Republic. You get my drift.
As far as “...biased..” is concerned, you bet. I am guilty of that. So is the author of “It’s Your Call.” So is every other human being who has ever walked on this earth, except one Man. I am biased against tobacco users, the abusers of the weak and helpless, those who take our Constitution for granted, the lazy... that is all can think of right now.
But, being biased does not mean I hate that person or those people. My faith strictly prohibits that, and I understand why. I need to recognize the log in my eye before I condemn the splinter in my neighbor’s eye.
Mike Pyrtle
Savannah, Missouri
Roll back personal property rates
Used car values have risen dramatically in Missouri. Prices for used cars increased 25 percent in 2021 alone. Because Missouri is one of the only states with a personal property tax on cars, that increase is going to hit taxpayers hard come December.
The personal property tax is not covered by our Hancock Amendment rules on reducing property tax rates as values increase. As car values have typically declined over time, this has not been a problem in the past. But with used car values increasing and no tax rollback required, local governments around Missouri will see an unexpected windfall in property tax payments this year. That is not how the tax system is supposed to operate.
There is a solution here. Local elected officials, including county, city and school district representatives, should voluntarily roll tax rates back once property valuations are finalized. St. Charles County government has taken the lead on this, and other local governments around the state should do the same. The personal property tax rate is unconnected to the real property tax rate. Rolling it back to a revenue-neutral level is simple, allowable, and — most importantly — good public policy.
Local governments in Missouri are awash in federal stimulus funds and other revenues, while ordinary citizens are getting hammered by inflation. Cities, counties and school districts don’t need another bonanza on the backs of Missouri taxpayers. Rolling back personal property tax rates is the right thing to do.
