Chickens come home to roost
Remember the childhood story of the Little Red Hen? Providing food for her chicks required a great deal of work. The other barnyard creatures had excuses for not helping, but when the bread was baked, they all wanted a share. Since she earned it, she decided to keep it for her family.
Soon some barnyard activists and organizers decided this wasn’t “fair.” They demanded a share. Each succeeding year, they demanded a bigger share of the hen’s produce.
Unable to meet the demand, the hen begins to borrow bread from other barnyards in order to meet the demands. She realizes this is unsustainable, and she is getting tired. Undeterred, the freeloaders increase their demands, threatening violence if their demands aren’t met.
The little red hen realizes that “she alone” must pay the debt of the borrowed bread. At the same time it is becoming more difficult to feed her own chicks. She begins to wonder, “how will I get out of this mess!”
That, my friends, is a very good question.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
Council should take a vote
In light of the Covid-19 epidemic in Missouri and Buchanan County, the St. Joseph mayor should bring the following two propositions before the City Council at its next meeting:
1, The City Council endorses the CDC proposal that all eligible citizens get a Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible.
2. The City Council establishes a CDC-endorsed inside mask requirement for all businesses, recreation facilities, entertainment facilities, schools and the like until further notice.
The council should debate the issues and have a roll call vote so we, as citizens who elected them, know precisely how they stand on these issues.
We deserve to know whether the council is willing to put in place requirements that can help prevent illness, and even death, from Covid-19.
Jim Roever
St. Joseph
America loses its moorings
Is America in a downward spiral?
Could it be the actions of the spineless politicians who are in office to line their pockets, is it the thousands of illegals coming in, BLM, riots, rapes, increasing crime rates, murders, corruption, the constitution put back on the shelf, the foul language being used, protestors, scare tactics, reduced jail sentences, defunding the police, woke, greed, no pride, unemployment the norm and changing the rules as we go?
These are issues being tossed at the people. It’s like re-reading Saul Alinsky’s book again, “Rules for Radicals,” the endless funding of Soros, stimulus this, stimulus that, ignoring the law. Are the election legit? A big list you say, did YOU notice NOT mentioned is the decline of religion, and the destruction of the family unit?
In 2020 only 47% of adults belonged to a church! This is down from 70% in 1999? Traditionalist — 11%, baby boomers — 9%, generation X — 12%, millennials — 13%, each generation further from God!
Catholics down from 73 to 58%, women — 20%, non-college grad — 22%, not married — 22%, Dems — 25%, moderates and liberals — 21%, and the church closures are in the thousands.
A final thought as we slide into socialism, the words of Khrushchev ring out — “we will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within.”
50% of millennials, 51% of generation Z, are unfavorable of capitalism. If you want the state to own everything, working hard gets you nowhere as every worker will be equal. Total government control, high achievement will no longer be recognized because everybody will be equal. The doers and those talking the easy way out, “government checks,” then keep sitting on your hands and ignore those countries that have tried this system and how many would you want to live in — you’re almost there now.
God help us.
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
