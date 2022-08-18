Trump is not a victim
Donald J. Trump is really good at playing the victim. I am so frustrated with his cult following. When are the Trumpers going to wise up? Trump was taught by his grandfather and father to cheat and steal and to get away with it. How do you think they got to be millionaires and billionaires?
The state of New York and its many millions know what Trump is like. In 2016 and 2020, D.J.T. lost New York by huge margins in the presidential elections.
Now D.J.T. is playing the victim once again. (He does that really well). I’ll never forgive D.J.T. for how he insulted and belittled his Republican challengers in the 2016 televised debates.
I’ll never forgive D.J.T. for how Trump “kissed up” to Russia’s Putin in Helsinki, Finland. Trump took Putin’s words over our own FBI and CIA. Putin has proven he’s a murderer of hundreds and hundreds of Ukrainian children and thousands of Ukrainian men and women in an unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
D.J.T. never does anything wrong or never breaks our laws in his pathological mind. He is an ego-maniac.
There is an old and wise saying, “you can fools some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” I’ll never forget his treasonous acts of Jan. 6, 2021.
Donald, the time for honoring yourself will soon be at an end. Keep taking the Fifth Amendment. (You do that well, too). You, D.J.T., said many times in the past that those who take the Fifth are guilty and are trying to hide the truth. You sir, stand convicted out of your own mouth.
I may not be the sharpest pencil in the box, but I have never been gullible or weak minded. But D.J.T. will go on playing the victim, and his cult following will hang onto his every word.
Former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney has said that D.J.T. is the worst thing to ever happen to the USA. As an independent voter who voted Republican 90% of the last 50 years, I will never vote for Trump or anyone he endorses. The big bag of wind belongs in prison. Enough is enough.
John R. Hoffman, St. Joseph
Private groups can end poverty
Even though there has been a substantial reduction of people living in poverty in the United States over the last several years, the (1) questionable COVID-19 business closures, (2) the Biden regime’s detrimental polices causing gas prices to skyrocket, (3) loss of control of illegal immigrants coming to the U.S. needing government-supported social services, (4) blue state homeless crisis and (5) the ongoing wars, we are in a dangerous position to lose all that we have gained.
We do have the ability to again become the envy of the world by stopping our self-inflicted hemorrhaging. To not lose all that we have gained, we must elect a president and legislature to reverse the current regime’s undemocratic and unconstitutional policies.
Keep in mind that there is no need for anyone to live in poverty in the modern world. There are enough natural resources on this planet to provide for humanity’s needs and the majority of people are willing to work hard to provide themselves with the basics of life; adequate food, water and shelter.
Whether you are talking about the U.S. or another country, it is more efficient to help the poor by supporting existing private philanthropy groups rather than allowing governments to solve the poverty problem; it is just too tempting for the politicians to use government money to benefit their own political careers.
An important benefit of ending poverty is that it creates a whole new customer base that will eventually stimulate the world economy and a side benefit is it will greatly reduce income taxes currently used to fight poverty. It’s a win-win situation for everyone.
Larry Flinchpaugh, Springfield, Missouri
