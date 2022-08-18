This content is a letter to the editor and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Trump is not a victim

Donald J. Trump is really good at playing the victim. I am so frustrated with his cult following. When are the Trumpers going to wise up? Trump was taught by his grandfather and father to cheat and steal and to get away with it. How do you think they got to be millionaires and billionaires?

