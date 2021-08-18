Vaccination fear is nothing new
I read Dr. John Eplee’s editorial discussing the bombarding of misinformation that has spread about the COVID virus. This erroneous information has influenced many of us to accept or refuse the immunization.
Family and friends have talked with me about their fears about being immunized and we share in some worries. Dr. Eplee addressed these fears and also reported about other concerns from people which I had not heard about. This led me to think about the decision either to ponder and anguish about what to do or move forward.
At 76 years old, I decided to check out my concerns with a physician. He explained fully, without hesitation, about the information he had about what he knew to be true about getting the shot. At this point in my decision making, and with new information, the resolution was more easy to make. Instead of hiding under a cover and woefully refusing to take the shot, I made a willing decision to take the shot. It was also a decision based on my childhood.
In the 1950s, polio was epidemic and there was news of a vaccine available to prevent it. My father learned about the immunization and made sure all of his children received the shot. As a child, my father had diphtheria, which resulted in him becoming deaf in one ear. He did not want his children to suffer as he had. After I received the polio shot, a little girl who lived across the street excitedly approached me. She told me because I had the shot I was going to die. I ran home and told my parents. They became furious and explained that I would not die or become sick. Fear of immunizations is not a new topic and it is good to be cautious, but letting fear rule may not be the best answer.
We make good and bad decisions about what to do to protect our families. Another pandemic will occur at another time, hopefully much later. I would encourage everyone to read Dr. Eplee’s editorial if you have any concerns that so far as been unanswered for you.
Linda Watkins, Stewartsville, Missouri
A 20-year fiasco
Should we be surprised? Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo negotiating with the Taliban rather than the “democratic” government of Afghanistan? Or, unlimited monies being spent — and wasted — by the United States government without rank-and-file Afghan soldiers being paid? Sophisticated armaments now in the hands of the Taliban after being abandoned by the rank-and-file soldiers in a travesty of warfare? Where is oversight by America in the 20-year-long fiasco?
Where is government? Where is caring? Where is accountability? And, since we say we are a Christian nation — where is the Christianity? Traditional Sharia law is known by too many people — why didn’t planning for the extrication of Afghans start in 2020 and the execution of the plan? Or, is politics too important?
Helen Brock-Thurston, St. Joseph
