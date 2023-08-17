Your letters Aug. 18, 2023
Americans
deserve honesty
Would reasonable people believe that our Founding Fathers, the first representatives of our nation, engaged in self-serving corruption in office?
In recent times there has been increased speculation that some in political office have misused their power and violated the trust of the American public.
Corruption has been defined as “dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power, particularly bribery.”
There have been accusations that some in public office have “sold” their votes for personal gain. Certainly some have accumulated wealth beyond government compensation.
The voting public should have confidence that their elected officials are behaving to a moral and ethical standard earning the confidence of those who elected them. Acting otherwise is abhorrent behavior.
Becoming overly obligated to special interests and paid lobbyists is a violation of the public trust.
The American people deserve better. We should not only expect ethical behavior, we should demand it. Our elected representatives should be held to the highest standards.
Those who fail to meet these standards should be removed from office.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
Library director deserves support
One might be forgiven for concluding, after the questioning from Mayor John Josendale at the City Council’s recent interview session for library board members, that he wants only those candidates willing to remove the library director.
That might be a hard sell given the fact that Mary Beth Revels, director of the St. Joseph Public Library, was given the St. Joseph Distinguished Leader award in 2021.
And deservedly so.
Dee Zvolanek
St. Joseph
Attacks on GOP
don’t hold up
There are so many erroneous statements in the letter submitted by Dr. Stuber. It is clear to see how his liberal leanings have clouded something as simple as “the facts.”
The good doctor first attacks the GOP for “elevating fetuses to a level greater than the woman carrying the fetus.” Roe v. Wade was probably the most disgraced, undermined, criticized, embarrassing decision in the history of the Supreme Court. Overturning Roe v. Wade simply means the decisions go back to the individual state legislators and perhaps the U.S. Congress, if they so choose to act in that matter.
As far as the “wealth gap,” the census.gov website indicates: In 2019, the poverty rate for the United States was 10.5%, the lowest since estimates were first released for 1959. Poverty rates declined between 2018 and 2019 for all major race and Hispanic origin groups. Two of these groups, Blacks and Hispanics, reached historic lows in their poverty rates in 2019.
“Destroying the public school system” was another misinformed criticism by Dr. Stuber of the Republicans. Does anyone think with the horrible math and reading scores that are a result of teacher unions caring more for their liberal causes then the students they teach, launching a criticism at the GOP is even close to accurate?
Dr. Stuber’s claims of inequality championed by the Republicans is so false, any cursory search would have pointed out the facts of how the Democrat Party has been historically against equality since before the Civil War. Congressional Democrats opposed the 13th Amendment, which officially freed the slaves in 1865. Only four Democrats voted for it. Republicans passed the 14th Amendment in 1866, which granted American citizenship to former slaves.
The Democratic Party was responsible for passing Jim Crow laws, in addition to Black Civil Codes that forced Americans to utilize separate drinking fountains, swimming polls and other facilities in the 20th century.
Richard Nixon, a Republican, introduced the Philadelphia Plan, the precursor to affirmative action.
Republican Ronald Reagan signed legislation establishing the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday.
Finally, part of the Hippocratic Oath taken by Medical professionals reads: “I will not be ashamed to say “I know not.” We can all live by those words!
David Hurst
St Joseph
