An oppressive federal government
I’ve noticed there are many people heavily invested in granting ever more authority to our federal government.
At first blush I can see the attractiveness of believing there are wise people in political and bureaucratic jobs who might absolve us of making hard decisions about our lives and the consequences of those choices.
The problem is that on average the people populating our central government aren’t any wiser than the population of any given community, if for no other reason than they originated in those communities.
The inherent handicap remote government employees then have is they no longer live full time, if at all, near their old neighborhoods and so don’t experience local problems. Plus they have jobs that entail spending other people’s money. Very few spend other people’s money as carefully as they spend their own.
The founders of our country had suffered under an oppressive king. They didn’t form our government because we needed another king or even a collective one. They formed our government to serve three functions.
First, we needed national defense to keep from losing our hard-won freedom to foreign powers.
Second, we needed a civil and criminal law enforcement system to protect personal freedom and property rights, without which no country has ever collectively prospered.
Finally, we needed a system to facilitate private, public and commercial transportation so the nation could function.
In almost 250 years our federal government has morphed into something the founders would hardly recognize. There are now millions of government employees whose job it is to tell us what kind of car to drive, what kind of house to live in, how to access medical treatment, how to run our schools, what food to consume and on and on and on.
Aside from the personal freedoms, we have surrendered every time a new agency is formed to run our lives, the financial cost is oppressive to the private work force, in terms of both dollars and unintended consequences. That overhead is a big reason why many families need two income earners to keep their bills paid, leaving no one to raise children, a crucial shortcoming that has led to its own very negative consequences.
My point is when it comes time to cast your vote in the next election, real life experience shows it might be smarter to vote for the candidate promising less, not more.
Louie DeLeon
St. Joseph
Aquatic Park was
a great experience
Very late in the season, I decided to attend the Noyes Aquatic Park. I thoroughly enjoyed it. There were numerous lounge chairs, large shade area, wonderful play water structures for young children.
There is also a lazy river that moves you along and several other enjoyable amenities.
The staff is very friendly and there are many lifeguards on duty. It will be an added enjoyment feature when the deeper pool is operational. I highly recommend the Aquatic Park.
Patricia Sutherland
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.