Your letters Aug. 17, 2021
No simple solution to poverty
I’d like to respond to Quinn Ritzdorf’s article concerning the poverty rate in St. Joseph and take exception to the article implying our answers to solving this dilemma is hindered by state and federal mandates.
In a 2020 Economic Policy Center study, St. Joseph has 24.7% of its workforce in manufacturing, which is the 18th rated city in this study.
As of May 2021, our unemployment rate is 4.1%, the national is 6%.
Our sales tax rate is 8.7%, while the national figure is only 6.2%.
The percentage of our workers in health care and social services is 16%, while the country is 13.8%. I think this last set of figures is most telling in that we are a giving, caring community and word has gotten out to homeless and those in need, which contribute to the 19% figure, quoted in the News-Press article.
Let’s work on tax-free enterprise zones Downtown to develop business and attract potential customers; work toward improving our school systems, both public and private by responsible accountability to the public; and finally attract more professionals by the improvements we make, so that all boats can be lifted in our economy, especially those at the poverty level.
David Hurst
St. Joseph
A harsh assessment of Trump
It is almost comical to read “It’s your call.” Lately, the Trump Republicans remind me of spoiled children because their idol, Donald Trump, didn’t get re-elected.
As chicken little said, “The sky is falling. The sky is falling.” The right wing is acting like a 5-year-old having a temper tantrum.
Ex-President Trump left this country in a heck of a mess, even instigating a Jan. 6 insurrection that cost lives and left capitol police and D.C. police scarred mentally for life.
In my opinion, Donald Trump was the worst president in American history. Trump cares only about himself. Trump could care less about any of us.
President Biden and Vice President Harris were left a colossal mess. Ex-President Trump is morally bankrupt and psychopathic. He has set a record for declaring bankruptcy as a businessman.
When I was a Republican, it was a party of ideology. No American should ever hoist a Trump flag over our stars and stripes.
My father, who served in special forces in World War II, is rolling over in his grave.
John Ray Hoffman
St. Joseph
Appalling government overreach
Every citizen of this country that wakes up every day and goes to work or has already served their time contributing to the economic growth of their community and country need to open their eyes to what our elected political lawmakers are not only spending our tax dollars on but what they are doing to this country. We are a proud and free American people made up of different races, ethnicity and beliefs.
I would hope to believe that all of us have the right to go where they want to go and as far as they want without having to report our mileage to the government; ( in the bill). I say none of their business! We pay their wages they take and vote for more for themselves and less for us by raising our taxes (also in their bill). Amnesty to the migrants they have allowed to overrun our country unchecked. Our children, grandchildren and generations to come will suffer if this infrastructure bill is not suppressed!
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
