We need testing, PPE supplies before vaccine
The other day, the Associated Press announced that the government had signed with AstraZeneca and several other Big Pharma suppliers for $1 billion of COVID-19 vaccine to be available in December. Really?
If they can do that, then why couldn’t they do that with testing kits and supplies before the fact? Why couldn’t they do that with PPE supplies? As a matter of fact, why can’t they have done this at any time during this whole process?
After all, all these items would certainly make a lot more Americans and American companies great again? I seem to recall our “great?” President saying, “Only I can fix things,” more than once during the campaign of 2016.
For that matter, how about he, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Sam Graves telling us what the safe plan is for our children’s schooling? In writing, please! Stressing personal and medical safety for all concerned, please. Surely, that isn’t too much to ask, is it?
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph