Graves shows his duplicity

On 8/3/22, there was an article in the paper where Sam Graves was touting appropriation of $1.8 million for a new tower at Rosecrans Airport. The problem with Sam touting his appropriation is the fact that this money came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. Guess what? Graves voted nay on that bill. He also voted nay on the following bills: American Rescue Plan, For the People Act, American Dream and Promise Act, Equality Act, Build Back Better Act, Women’s Health Protection Act. Yet he tells us he is working on more money for Rosecrans.

