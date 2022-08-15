On 8/3/22, there was an article in the paper where Sam Graves was touting appropriation of $1.8 million for a new tower at Rosecrans Airport. The problem with Sam touting his appropriation is the fact that this money came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. Guess what? Graves voted nay on that bill. He also voted nay on the following bills: American Rescue Plan, For the People Act, American Dream and Promise Act, Equality Act, Build Back Better Act, Women’s Health Protection Act. Yet he tells us he is working on more money for Rosecrans.
It is time to send Graves packing. We need a representative who will work for the 6th District. Grave’s large campaign donors tell Sam how to vote. When was the last time Graves held an in-person town hall? I believe Henry Martin will vote for us. He will work across the aisle, and put country over party. And that’s just what we need at this time.
It’s time to do some critical thinking. Why is Graves getting praise for something he voted against? Henry Martin is the candidate for this job.
Mary Rossiter
St. Joseph
In need of common ground
I am striving to avoid using “The Left” and “The Right” for broad sweeping terms, though I sometimes use because it’s so easy. There is so much more to the left than Democratic Party establishment, or the Democratic Party for that matter. Likewise, the right is definitely more than MAGA or the Republican Party.
We need to find our majority of people of conscience who, despite having sharply different views of the best solutions to our ongoing problems in living life in the physical plane, all want the best for everyone without prejudice.
Politics is usually poison, greed, hate and ignorance. The coming together, finding compromises that calm fears and advance hope for all sides is difficult and ongoing, but if we can honor each other’s humanity and good-will, we can do this thing.
Rick Reynolds
St. Joseph
The value of high-speed internet
Everybody knows how vital the internet is to our local economy, education and conduct of our daily affairs. Rural Missourians can’t be blamed for feeling that the internet in their area needs big improvement: speeds are slow, connections too expensive and sometimes access is not even available.
The reason? Missouri currently ranks 39th among states for internet coverage, speed and affordable access. Many counties have 15% of their population without internet access at all; in rural areas it’s even worse. The Missouri Farm Bureau has advocated for increased rural internet investments by Jeff City legislators. If they recognize that high-speed internet plays a critical role in revitalizing rural communities, then why do they keep backing Republican legislators for office who refuse to do anything about it?
But there is a way around them. Democrats in Congress passed a bill which created the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills. The Biden administration got commitments from 20 leading internet providers to offer households a high-speed internet plan for no more than $30 per month. Eligible families who pair their ACP benefit with one of these plans can receive high-speed internet at no cost.
