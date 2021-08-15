So thankful
for St. Joseph
I am 85 years old, and I believe that I have had a great life. I give much of that credit to the fact that I grew up in St. Joseph.
My career ended with over two decades as the president of the Kansas City Board of Trade. I truly believe that the skills I needed to successfully do that job came from the solid things I learned growing up in St. Joe.
I could not have had a better education. Eight years at Edison Elementary with outstanding teachers like Anne Waldron were a firm foundation.
Central High School could not have been better. I would love to tell Ethel Crawford that I can still recite “The Prologue of the Canterbury Tales” thanks to her.
Riding by bike for hours on the beautiful boulevard system is a classic memory.
I learned what good food is all about when I ate “chicken in the rough” at the Beacon, beef burgers at the Bucket Shop and steaks at the Hoof and Horn.
The St. Joseph Museum under Roy and Ada Coy was a huge part of my education. I spent wonderful hours there.
My social life had a great beginning at the Prinz Dancing Academy.
I am simply one of many of my contemporaries who owe a huge debt of gratitude to St. Joseph!
Michael Braude
Shawnee Mission, Kansas
Biden fuels a
spike in prices
Their latest move demonstrates once again that Biden and the Democratic Party in general have no concept of how to create jobs or run an economy. Lying Joe is calling out to Saudi Arabia to increase oil output while at the same time taking steps to decrease oil production in the U.S. and blocking pipelines from Canada. The consequences are felt everyday by Americans in their pocketbooks.
All goods and services produced, all the homes being heated or cooled, transportation for goods and workers require the use of energy. As the price of the energy rises so does the cost of everything. Hence the inflation surge.
Our money will go to Saudi Arabia when we could be supporting ourselves, and the middle and lower classes would not be suffering from higher prices on everything. Remember Joe also let the Russians finish a natural gas pipeline to Germany, while he and his insane climate change religion followers constantly block them in the U.S. Who is the real Putin Puppet?
Kennan Brockett
St. Joseph
Big improvement
to Parkway
I’d like to take a moment to thank the city of St Joseph in partnership with the Missouri Prairie Foundation for their work over the last several years on the new stormwater retention pond and landscaping project across from Carper Drive on the Northeast Parkway. It is flourishing and looks absolutely phenomenal even while work continues to plant native wildflowers and eliminate invasive species on the south slopes.
In just a few short years, the area has gone from a sterile mowed lowland to a stunning habitat chock full of native plants, songbirds, insects, amphibians and more all while providing critical stormwater control infrastructure. It has become a popular walking destination as there is just so much beauty and natural activity to behold. Now, more than ever, we need to embrace, enable and create wonderful projects like this to help save our fragile ecosystems.
To learn more or to create your very own native wildflower or rain garden, visit grownative.org, monativeplants.org and mowildflowers.net. Buck Wilson
St. Joseph
