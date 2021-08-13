No simple solution to poverty
I'd like to respond to Quinn Ritzdorf's article concerning the poverty rate in St. Joseph and take exception to the article implying our answers to solving this dilemma is hindered by state and federal mandates.
In a 2020 Economic Policy Center study, St. Joseph has 24.7% of its workforce in manufacturing, which is the 18th rated city in this study.
As of May 2021, our unemployment rate is 4.1%, the national is 6%.
Our sales tax rate is 8.7%, while the national figure is only 6.2%.
The percentage of our workers in health care and social services is 16%, while the country is 13.8%. I think this last set of figures is most telling in that we are a giving, caring community and word has gotten out to homeless and those in need, which contribute to the 19% figure, quoted in the News-Press article.
Let's work on tax-free enterprise zones Downtown to develop business and attract potential customers; work toward improving our school systems, both public and private by responsible accountability to the public; and finally attract more professionals by the improvements we make, so that all boats can be lifted in our economy, especially those at the poverty level.
David Hurst
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.