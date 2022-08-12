Before the next election, we all need to look at the facts before us. We cannot deny the obvious facts that people who were good Americans died Jan. 6. If you watched President Trump make his speech that day, you would have heard him tell his supporters to go to our nation’s capitol and “fight like hell” or they wouldn’t have a country left. I saw him do that as I watched on TV. I watched the rioting at the capitol as it happened and was presented on TV. We can’t deny that happened.
Those people who died Jan. 6 were true American patriots and some were veterans. The patriotic guards were doing their duty to our nation to protect our government. The patriots who followed their leader, President Trumps’ orders to go to the capitol and “fight like hell” were doing their patriotic duty in their minds. Both sides have lost people who are patriots. Those are facts. No one can deny those facts.
Please, please help eliminate violence in political speeches. Do not support any candidate who promotes violent speech because it has shown it has deadly effects.
S. Jenkins, St. Joseph
Hawley is just a poser
Josh Hawley sure can pose for the camera. Look at him with the tailored suit, Trump red tie, the perfect hair, his clenched fist raised in defiance and that stern look of a rebel. Ain’t he purdy?
The crowd roars with approval for this manly MAGA man! Sorry Josh but trying to look tough with that baby face is hard to pull off. Plus even when you’re scared you kinda run like a girl. Something tells me you were the first one out in dodgeball. I could be wrong.
Just because your suit cost more than the average Missouri family’s second car I don’t see leadership. I see privilege. We’ve seen you use your attorney general job like a campaign stop, incite a deadly riot on our capital, lie for Trump to prevent peaceful transfer of power and now vote against health care for our veterans.
To see you, Roy and the other Republican senators who have the best health care on Earth smiling and gloating while our veterans die of burn pit-related lung cancer is the image I’ll never forget.
