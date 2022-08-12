This content is a letter to the editor and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Please stop political violence

Before the next election, we all need to look at the facts before us. We cannot deny the obvious facts that people who were good Americans died Jan. 6. If you watched President Trump make his speech that day, you would have heard him tell his supporters to go to our nation’s capitol and “fight like hell” or they wouldn’t have a country left. I saw him do that as I watched on TV. I watched the rioting at the capitol as it happened and was presented on TV. We can’t deny that happened.

