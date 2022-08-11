We are the United States of America, our common ground is our Constitution and our dream to be free and prosper. When we hear about states contemplating separating from the Union, how can that not alarm every true American? When the crumbling of our democracy is unfolding even if you’re not watching.
Though I pray that never happens, this administration and the lawmakers we trust and empower to protect our borders and our livelihood are lying down on the job and quite possibly don’t care or have a clue what their job titles demand; sadly it appears to be both. They are so obsessed with changing the fabric of our nation by their woke agendas and endless attacks on our former president; I am certain this is groundwork for their assault on every red-blooded American’s freedoms. Whatever you believe, I hope your memories are sharp when voting for the next leaders of our once great country.
This nation’s future depends on it.
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
Riot showed Hawley’s true colors
An open letter to Sen. Josh Hawley:
Senator it is unfortunate that you didn’t watch the Jan. 6 hearings last Thursday. You would have learned why you may never win another election. You were shown raising your arm with a clenched fist to encourage the mob that was headed to the U.S. Capitol building. Then when the rioters broke into the capitol, intent on reaching the legislators, frightening them into inaction, and possible doing bodily harm to the vice president, you were shown running like a scared rabbit to escape the mob you had earlier welcomed with your clenched-fist salute. Can you imagine what your future opponents would do with this video?
To further show your true colors, after the riot had been quelled, you voted with the minority to not accept the delegate count of a fair and honest election. Moreover, days later you were part of a group that went to two state governments evidently encouraging to get them to reverse the vote count of their fair and honest elections.
Yours is the behavior of a blind Trump follower willing to do whatever he asked in order to keep himself in power. We Missourians deserve and will get better representation the next time you run.
Keith Evans
St. Joseph
Poor turnout feeds status quo
As usual, Buchanan County voters did their usual “ho-hum” number for the primary election on the 2nd of August. Each person who did not vote is saying — loud and clear — I do not value democracy; and I am really lazy, too. It is what most politicians count on to maintain the status quo — and look where it has gotten America overall. We have sent Sam Graves to Congress over and over again, who can’t show up on our streets to campaign.
