Collateral damage in fight against hydroxychloroquine
On Aug. 2, the News-Press printed a column by Froma Harrop entitled “Ugly protests play into Trump’s hand.” The message was President Donald Trump is driving the violent riots/protests everywhere to enhance his re-election chances. That insult to our intelligence may as well have been titled “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?”
Then Ken Newton used his normally fair-minded column to take to task one Dr. Stella Immanuel for proselytizing, in a group video, on the benefits of hydroxychloroquine in combating COVID-19. Immanuel apparently has out-of the-mainstream personal and religious beliefs. Newton noted those beliefs while denigrating the notion that COVID-19 problems might be mitigated through the use of hydroxychloroquine.
I watched the video in question and there were roughly half a dozen more doctors, all white men and women, also espousing the benefits of hydroxychloroquine in fighting COVID-19.Immanuel happens to be a Black female who grew up in Africa. Newton did not mention the other doctors purporting the same opinions on the benefits of the drug in question.
If Newton were known as a supporter of conservative ideas, he would now likely be accused of racism, misogyny and xenophobia.
Alas, that trifecta of transgressions will simply have to go down as justifiable collateral damage in the fight against, well, apparently, Trump’s endorsement of hydroxychloroquine.
Louie DeLeon
St. Joseph
Check out how charity donations are spent before giving
The article about the phone scams (Aug. 10 News-Press) did not talk about the calls wanting donations.
I received a call asking for a donation for veterans. I ask how much of the donation actually went to the veterans. I was told that after fundraising expense, 13% went to the charity. This means that if you make a $100 donation, only $13 would be given to the veterans.
I recently ask a caller wanting a donation for a police charity this same question. I was told at least 10% goes to the charity.
I have served on the boards of nonprofit organizations and promote giving to charities, but please check to see where the donation is actually going.
You can go online and check nonprofit 990 tax filings and see how the donations are spent.
Dale Bryan
St. Joseph