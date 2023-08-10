Your letters Aug. 11, 2023
I just returned from a cruise to Bermuda and was struck by the mix of people on that ship. There were babies, teenagers, youth, loud adults, special need adults, a guy in the all-purpose wheelchair and senior citizens like myself.
People dressed to the nines and people dressed by outlets stores. What really stood out was the number of tattoos these people had. It was like watching walking billboards! Arms, necks, chest, legs and ??? were covered with them. No wonder it is a $1.5 billion a year industry.
Then there was the hair colorings. I thought peacocks escaped from a zoo, just jealous I do not have enough hair to do it.
Not done yet, the piercings — noses, lips, ears, eyes brows, tongue plus? (62% women, 38% men, per Zippia).
I guess what I am trying to say is there were around 1,500 passengers on the ship and everybody seemed to get along just fine, maybe the politicians should join us and see how the average Joes can get along and take that back to D.C.? — no red/blue states, just people enjoying what is left of life.
The food, all you can do is eat, whenever you want, except late-late night. I saw enough food wasted to run a food kitchen for months.
The teenagers and young adults would sit and sing about any song being played — it was amazing listening to them, as I wondered if I asked if they could name their local mayor, or the president and V.P. or know the world political situation if they would know?
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
With Trump, when
is enough enough?
The people of St. Joseph are in a good position to know firsthand the judges and prosecutors in this country are not the deranged thugs as Trump claims.
In many of the fraud cases against Trump over the past few decades his defense is usually based on his view that everyone is as crooked as him.
One of St. Joseph’s best and brightest, Moxila Upadhyaya, a 1996 graduate of Central High School, presided over Trump’s arraignment.
After Trump made his threat on social media — “If you come after me.. I’m coming after you” — Judge Upadhyaya reminded the former president that it is a crime to intimidate a witness.
Many people in St. Joseph have supported Trump over the past few years, but enough is enough, it’s time for people that know better to say to Trump....Have you no decency, sir?
David Smith
Albany, Missouri
Country needs term limits and Trump
I think we are lucky to have a strong, successful patriot like Donald Trump trying to make America strong again.
We’ve had three recent presidents, career politicians, none were wealthy when they were elected, that were worth hundreds of millions of dollars when they left the presidency. It cost Trump over a million of his own dollars to be president.
Obama campaigned that he was going to change America. He wants to make America a third-world country, controlled by a few, who are very rich and powerful. They want us to be dependent on government-controlled welfare, where skilled union labor is replaced by minimum pay illegals from open borders, where our economy is being sold to the highest bidder and where foreign countries can buy our strategic land and spy on us at will.
We can stop this with our vote. We’ll have to insist on term limits, audit our president’s income and monitor voting places 24 hours, but it can be done.
Chuck Umphress
St. Joseph
