Congress needs term limits
“We create the government that screws you and then you’re supposed to thank us for protecting you from it,” Rep. Vin Weber.
Why do we need term limits? Because so many spend millions to get a $174,000 a year job, and 50% of them become millionaires.
We have or had 151 congressman who have served between 26-59 years. Is it time for new sound ideas, down-to-earth ideas, or do we continue to do what we are currently doing, hoping for different results?
Why have 15 states already adopted term limits, with another 10 ready to sign on? Should Amendment 28 be voted on?
Read the words of George Mason, Thomas Jefferson, Otis Warren, Richard Henry Lee: “They spoke that the lack of mandatory limits to tenure as a dangerous defect regarding the president and Senate, the absence of legal limits to tenure most likely and dangerously oligarchic. Mason and Jefferson advised limits on re-election to the Senate, nothing is so essential to the preservation of a republican government as a periodic rotation. Warren wrote there is no provision for force rotation, nor anything to prevent the perpetuity of office in the same hands for life, which by a little well-timed bribery, will probably be done.”
Why are there so many ex-congressmen who after leaving become or work for “lobbyists?”
Your vote counts and an informed voter is needed to cast that ballot.
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
Abortion vote speaks volumes
Kansans spoke.
No. I’m wrong. Kansans shouted.
And what they shouted is astounding. Because not only did Kansans, both men and women, rural and urban, give our politicized SCOTUS an earful, they also gave the supermajority Republican legislators in Kansas an earful too and in so doing exposed the corruption of gerrymandering.
Now let’s jump to the viciously gerrymandered state of Missouri, where gerrymandering has also created a Republican supermajority, which attempted in every way possible to overturn the vote of the people of Missouri when we, the voting public, dared to gather signatures and put Medicaid expansion on the ballot, where it passed.....easily!
The supermajority Republicans in Jeff City went nuts....screamed and hollered and desperately, and I mean desperately, tried every avenue to overturn the will of the people. It didn’t work. Medicaid was expanded.
In both states, the people spoke very loudly. Democracy prevailed.
A fresh breeze is blowing across our country. Common folks have grown weary of Trump and his Republican Party and its stale-never-changing platform of small federal government, trickle down and devotion to yesteryear.....leaving just plain old compassion and caring way out of their platform.
Republicans love to shout constitutionalism and point out that we are a representative republic, but those representatives are on the sidelines when democracy works, and all the people speak.
Dr. Bob Stuber
St. Joseph
