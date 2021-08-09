Take politics
out of debate
I am old enough to remember standing in line at school to receive either a shot or sugar cube vaccine. It was a big deal because we knew those vaccines could save our lives or prevent permanent disability. Fifty years later people have forgotten or never experienced how deadly these diseases can be.
As Americans, we are privileged to have access to enough of the COVID-19 vaccine so every American can receive it. This shouldn’t be a political issue. It is a public health issue and for some a matter of life and death. Over 600,000 of our fellow Americans have died from COVID-19 and that number is rising quickly again. Even FOX news has joined the Get Vaccinated band wagon.
Let’s be adults about this, we shouldn’t need local or state or the federal government to mandate us to get vaccinated or wear a mask. We should do it because it is the right thing to do. It really is that simple.
Debra Miller
St. Joseph
Lead by example
There was good news on March 5 from Congressman Sam Graves, “Straight Talk With Sam.” “Missouri has the second-lowest COVID-19 average daily case rate of any state in the country over the last seven days,” he said.
But there was only silence from our “straight talking” congressman when Missouri became the national “hot spot” for the virus in late June in our state’s southwestern counties and in one county in our 6th District.
Our immediate crisis in Missouri is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Unvaccinated Missourians have created a national media frenzy with reporters tripping over themselves to report on the problem here because they can find so many unvaccinated willing to be interviewed while talking nonsense.
Meanwhile, Congressman Graves has gone silent about the delta variant.
All 219 House Democrats have been vaccinated. Only 92 of the 211 House Republicans have been.
Bernadine Kline
Liberty, Missouri
Everyone
is essential
Having family in the St. Joseph area, I read the News-Press article: “Pandemic has changed working relationships.” Granted, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly everyone from children to working people to retirees. Many who never heard of “Zoom” meetings were suddenly introduced to remote communications. For a few months, I even did a church bible study via Zoom and some of my Masonic groups had informal sessions to keep members in touch, especially those in sickness or distress.
I’m not glamorizing the pandemic and wish it was completely eradicated (variants and all); this ordeal has taught Americans how vulnerable we were (and still are) on things such as supply-chains of necessities, electricity, food, drinking water and broadband. A century ago, my grandparents went through the Spanish-American Flu of 1918 to halfway into 1920 before it lifted. Communities were more rural and people worked more on farms. Yet, the same principle was true: It altered people’s interactions.
Today, it may tell us which jobs are truly vital. Everybody’s essential; some jobs are more flexible. The bitter bickering/polarization must end. Cooperation/empathy/civility is needed by EVERYONE. Heal America.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
(former Kansan)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.