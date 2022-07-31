Allow me to address the misinformation of Rusty Black and others that may have the same misunderstanding. Critical Race Theory is not Marxism as stated. Find a dictionary and check out the meaning of both.
It has been stated that CRT is a college-level class taught in some colleges and universities. CRT does not have to be taught. Black, Brown, Native Americans, Hispanic or any ethic persons of diverse nationality that is different from the shrinking white dominant culture lives Critical Race Theory every day.
The educational systems of many school districts have tried to address this issue. Text books of today have pictures of all individuals that live in our modern world. Not just from one perspective, one race or one culture.
It is understandable that this is an election year. Politicians, in an attempt to attract voters and votes, will select a hot button topic. All voters should ask, does the candidates have the facts, not opinions, about that hot button topic?
There is one thing I do agree with Rusty Black about, and that is this: From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “One should be judged on the content of one’s character and not the color of one’s skin.”
Dr. W.A. Hedge
St. Joseph
Only one gun statistic really counts
This is directed to Mr. Reagan and the very dishonest column the paper printed on July 15 titled, quite appropriately, “A dishonest debate on guns,” in which Mr. Reagan cherry-picked statistics to support his argument. Here is an example, “Only about half the year’s 20,000 homicides involved handguns — and far more people were killed by knives, fists and rocks than rifles of any kind.”
Please Mr. Reagan explain why you stated handguns. Could it be because you did not want people hear that 79% of all the people murdered, because that is what the discussion is about is the number of people murdered with firearms?
Next you stated that far more people were killed with knives, fists and rocks then rifles of any type, but again you broke it down to cherry-pick selecting only rifles.
Four hundred million guns owned by 32% of the population, oh no what you said was in 44% of households ‘cause I guess that number sounds better, again picking and choosing your stats you like.
I am guessing just by doing an inventory of our house that we have about 100 knives in the house and I am willing to bet that this is pretty average for a typical household, so I am willing it to say that you are far more likely to be killed by a firearm.
He then says criminals are responsible, not law-abiding gun owners. To that I say duh, if today someone owns a gun and breaks no law then he is a law-abiding gun owner, but tomorrow, they murder someone then they are criminals. I say again duh.
Here are the only statistics that matter: 45,222 people were killed last year with a firearm, the question is, are we going to take any action to make it stop?
