Aug. 4, we will vote on Amendment 2 -- Medicaid expansion. Facts include:

Able-bodied adults with incomes 33% above poverty (an estimated 270,000-350,000 citizens) would be added to Medicaid.

Taxpayer costs estimated at $2 billion per year and Missourians will contribute approximately$200 million per year to pay for this expansion.

The 22-page document contains a clause forbidding any law that would encourage able-bodied adults on Medicaid to look for work.

Today, Missouri spends $11 billion on Medicaid for over 900,000 Missourians. Why should workers have to pay for able-bodied adults who choose not to work? Will $2 billion per year cover the costs? The incentive to work continues to decay while the number of people in the federal boat increase.

Today, the people rowing the federal boat are decreasing. People know how to manipulate Medicaid to stay just below the 133% poverty threshold to qualify. This also occurs on earned income tax credit -- people quit job to stay eligible.

Work is a blessing. Incentivize people to work to help row the boat. Vote no on Amendment 2 on Aug. 4.

Johnny Walker

Osborn, Missouri