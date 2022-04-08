Numbers illustrate homeless problem
I think we both have stumbled upon a common problem,
An annual “Point in Time” count showed 204 homeless people in St. Joseph in 2018, compared to 275 in Joplin, 479 in Springfield and more than 1,600 in Kansas City. But St. Joseph counted only 159 homeless people in 2009 — a year of a major economic recession — and has seen its homeless population increase by about 7 percent in most years, according to a separate report from the Missouri Housing Development Commission.
Zion Gelman
St. Joseph
A code red for humanity
In 2021 the UN secretary-general stated, based on the latest objective and scientific findings of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, that we’re in a climate emergency, “a code red for humanity,” with the planet getting hotter and hotter.
A group of citizens succeeded in getting a nonbinding resolution before the St. Joseph City Council that the citizens, businesses and organizations of St. Joseph should make the reduction of greenhouse gases a top consideration and priority.
In 2021 the council voted to remove the words “top” and “priority” from the nonbinding resolution before approving it.
In 2021 the St. Joseph News-Press, in an editorial, commended the council for removing those two words.
In 2021 the St. Joseph News-Press, in that same editorial, commended coal-baron Sen. Manchin on his position to slow down the efforts to combat climate change.
In 2022, if you are the City Council, the St. Joseph News-Press, or Sen. Manchin, and your house catches fire, following your own advice, do not make it a top consideration and priority to call the fire department; slow down and give it some consideration first.
Maybe don’t even call. The heat, flames and smoke are probably a hoax.
Ron Ruhnke
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.