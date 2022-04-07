Missouri should support fluoride
As the Missouri House and Senate consider the fiscal year 2023 budget for the state of Missouri, Delta Dental of Missouri, a non-profit and the state’s dental benefits leader, strongly encourages the support of $825,000 for the Office of Dental Health Fluoridation Pilot Program.
This funding will initiate the Innovative Technology Pilot Project with a new fluoridation technology making community water fluoridation simpler, accessible and attainable for distressed areas.
Currently, 36 Missouri counties are without fluoridated water systems. All are rural and 16 are in high-need areas experiencing a dentist shortage. Statewide, more than 1,100 water utilities, serving nearly 1.5 million people, don’t put fluoride in the water. Research shows fluoridation is the single most effective public health measure to prevent tooth decay, and one of the most equitable means for delivering fluoride to all community members.
Rob Goren
St. Louis
Working class pays the price
Some have signaled my comments out, and all I can think is they missed the message by only reading between the lines that were not in my letter. With that being said, the lawmakers of our country are so out of touch with the average American working class; the millions that get up every day, put in an honest days work, pay their bills and reach for their dreams; a new house for their family, a new vehicle or many other hopes that all come with a long life of consistent payments and obligations.
Most of us don’t live within our means, and some get in over their heads! This push to go green is wonderful if you’re not already struggling or just getting by. Average Joe cannot afford an electric vehicle, average people cannot afford the cost of living this administration has dealt us and average businesses cannot cut costs yet raise wages. Wake up, we are not all in the same tax bracket; yet this administration would never consider that, they are in a class of their own, and I’m sure the working class will pay their way.
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
A prayer for survival
How sad…most of the people that voted for Biden just didn’t like Trump’s arrogance or his perceived mean tweets. So naïve! They voted based on a SNL characterization of Trump. Not deep enough to look really at issues. They listened to such political mental giants as Joy Reid, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Stephen Cobert, Jimmy Kimmel.
To be honest, if voters can’t answer specific questions on the issues, the election, history and government, they should not be allowed to vote.
On practically every issue in the past two years, from CDC hiding data, COVID deaths not really being COVID deaths, vaccinations, boosters, natural immunity, masks, children going back to school, the environment, taxes, Hunter Biden, Keystone Pipeline, whether we can/should be energy independent ... it goes on …they have been so wrong.
The poor reasoning in the liberal thought process results from the lack of real critical thinking going on in schools today. Teacher organizations more interested in getting government handouts so they can infiltrate the learning process with such faulty thinking as Critical Race Theory and 1619 Project garbage.
All we can do now is pray to the Almighty that we can all survive this failed experiment known as liberalism and its manifestation in the Biden administration.
David Hurst
St. Joseph
