Virus presents a perfect

storm for politicians

George Orwell himself could not have imagined a more perfect storm for politicians and bureaucrats to gain further control of our world.

A virus with no known remedy makes its way around the globe and into our country. Never mind it hasn’t yet killed as many people in our nation as the average toll from the garden variety flus we suffer through annually, or even the lives lost on our highways every year, but between media-driven hysteria and politicians looking for ways to show they can take care of us, no imposition is too drastic in the name of safety.

Apparently now we cannot move back to life as we know it until everyone is tested. How, logistically, that will ever happen is not clear. If we somehow had everyone tested, would the negatives have to be retested every day, week or month, in perpetuity ?

Then, with so many private businesses shut down for safe distancing there are now many previously self-sustaining individuals and families in need of saving.

To the rescue, of course, comes our federal government, whose generosity with other people’s money knows no bounds.

What gets no notice is the depreciation that hits every pension or Social Security check every time the government sends out incomprehensible amounts of nonearned dollars. It may not look like a tax, but that’s de facto what it is when the value of every existing dollar takes a proportional hit to its buying power.

What will be left will be a reduced standard of living, especially for those at the bottom of the income ladder, and a diminished acceptable level of what personal freedom means to each of us.

In the meantime, there will be no shortage of bureaucrats and politicians looking to take credit for saving us from ourselves.

Louie DeLeon

Country Club Village, Missouri

Which is the real

epidemic right now?

The Constitution of the United States declares that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Last week, the worldometers.info website presented a chart listing worldwide death totals for Jan. 1 through March 25 by causes. The numbers ranged from 21,297 by coronavirus to 9,913,702 by abortion. What are the epidemics here, and how are we facing them?

We seem to be taking the 21,000 deaths from coronavirus very seriously, and trying to handle it on our own.

First of all, we confine people to their homes, not allowing them to meet together. In doing so, are we giving up our liberties? How do our bodies create immunities? What will happen when we all expose ourselves again?

Second, all businesses we deem unnecessary are closed so no one will be infected. How long can they survive financially without operation? Are we handing over our pursuit of happiness?

It seems we are trying to conquer this dangerous virus by controlling the people. Where are we putting our trust here?

Meanwhile, we ignore the abortion epidemic, which deprives 9 million-plus souls of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The scriptures give guidance to the nations: “Righteousness exalteth a nation” (Proverbs 14:34); and “happy is that people, whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 144:15). And, they give this hope and promise to the people: “If my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

Bonnie Coffman

Stewartsville, Missouri