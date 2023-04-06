Cleanup needed
on Highway A
I have occasion to drive south on Highway A quite often and I am shocked at the amount of trash that lines the highway, especially from St. Joe to Highway O which is the turn to the landfill.
Obviously, this trash is coming from all the trash trucks driving that route to the landfill. The amount of trash is disgraceful and reflects badly on our city.
Is there any type of regulation on trash haulers to keep tarps or other forms of control on the trucks to prevent the trash from blowing out? If not, there should be.
Perhaps some organization could adopt that section of the highway and keep it clean or maybe a workforce made up of people serving time in the prison could be organized into a cleaning crew.
People coming into St. Joe on Highway A do not get a good impression of our city and I feel sorry for the homeowners who live along that route. It is not their responsibility to pick up the trash that the trash haulers have been paid to pick up originally.
Peggy Bloss
St. Joseph
Easter message rings loud and clear
Easter weekend is a special part of spring. Christians have not forgotten the reason for, and the meaning of Easter. It is not observed on a fixed date; it falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring.
To the Christian world Easter represents the most basic precept of our faith. The salvation of mankind. It reaffirms our belief of the ability to return to heaven, the incredible promise of life after death. Easter is the worldwide recognition and celebration of Jesus Christ defeating the grave and debunking the finality of death.
The Bible has many wonderful stories about Jesus which many of us learned at Vacation Bible School. His birth was foretold by prophets, announced by heavenly angels and marked by a new star in the night sky. He healed the blind, the diseased, the lame and the sick and brought some people back to life.
But the greatest miracle of all was his fulfillment of the glorious promise and proof of life after death. After three days He broke and shed the chains of death. That morning the message went out, He Is Risen! That glorious message has echoed and reverberated throughout the ages, converting the hearts and saving the souls of countless people throughout history.
Jesus taught “love one another.” That message remains unchanged after more than 2,000 years. By following and living this simple commandment, we can and we will make our world a better place. At this point on the time line of human existence, this simple message is more important than ever.
Let us remember it, live it, and keep it fresh in our hearts.
Love one another.
Happy Easter.
Shawn Harper
St. Joseph
Appalling priorities in Jefferson City
Say what?
Republican Missouri senators in Jefferson City passed S.B. 131. This bill wants to exempt state and local taxes from individuals that purchase guns and ammo. And provide tax credits for gun manufacturers. But it will not remove taxes from milk, cereal and bread for families trying to feed their families.
Say what: let’s give individuals who buy guns a break from paying taxes, but charge families taxes on life’s necessities. Now this might be a stretch, this could help the next mass shooting individual become equipped to kill children, not feed the children.
Dr. W. A. Hedge
St. Joseph
