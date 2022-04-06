Record shows support for infrastructure
As ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I thought it was important to correct the record on infrastructure bills. Regarding the statement that “this is the first bill in years (or decades) that will be in support of roads and bridges,” the House has previously passed road and bridge bills multiple times since I’ve been in Congress and I’ve supported every one of them.
The last time we passed one, in 2015, I was the chairman of the Highways Subcommittee and I actually wrote the bill. That bill, and the two before it, were bipartisan and were paid for. The “infrastructure” bill that just passed was neither of those things. It’s chock full of Green New Deal priorities. The administration has made it clear they are more interested in bike lanes than bridges, and the inflation that all the trillions of dollars in extra government spending is causing is already eating up the perceived benefits.
Because of today’s out-of-control inflation, it now costs 21% more to build a road than just one year ago. I fully support improving our infrastructure, but dumping an unsightly amount of unpaid for, ideologically driven funding on top of the road and bridge bill was a non-starter for me.
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves
Tarkio, Missouri
A decision by the few
Once again the disheartening fact of apathy has been proven in my beloved St. Joseph. In our election Tuesday, less than 20% of registered voters made decisions of how 100% of our citizens will be governed. Am I really supposed to believe that so many people just do not care?
Perhaps the outcome would have been exactly the same if the other 80% of voters had made their choice, but we will never know … too late now; we must accept the choices made by the few who did exercise their most coveted privilege as a St. Joseph resident voter.
An excuse that your vote would not have counted anyway is not valid, unless yours is the ONLY vote not cast. With the absentee ballot option, the excuse of not being able to get to the polls is also not valid. Salutations to the voters on canes and walkers who struggle to actually go to the polls!
Please take your vote seriously the next time there is any election…..before that precious privilege fades into the past and becomes totally extinct.
Nancy S. Nash
St. Joseph
Blunt’s leadership needed on COVID
For the past two weeks, Sen. Blunt has been part of the bipartisan group of senators negotiating for a COVID-19 supplemental vote. Despite his reasonable faith effort in containing COVID-19 and helping Missourians, the lack of global COVID-19 funding will hinder the progress made so far in managing COVID-19 and keeping our schools and restaurants open.
We need leadership from Sen. Blunt to break an impasse. We see the effects of our government’s incomplete and insufficient COVID-19 response in the newest BA.2 variant. Without reaching global herd immunity, any amount of funding will fall short of containing emerging variants as contagious as omicron and as deadly as delta variants. No one is safe until we are all safe.
We need Sen. Blunt to step up and champion his Senate colleagues to include the total $5 billion sum USAID has requested for global COVID-19 relief in the upcoming COVID-19 supplemental that he has negotiated for.
Marta Richenburg
Kansas City
