Dreams of St. Joseph shines brightly
“As I sit in the gloom of my London room, I dream of Lovers Land, Saint Joe.”
If you grew up in St. Joseph, as I did, you never forget those immortal words of Eugene Field.
I feel incredibly grateful to have grown up in St. Joe. I feel that experience really prepared me well for later life.
Edison Elementary School with great teachers provided a firm foundation. Teachers at Central High were incredible. Ethel Crawford would be happy to know that almost 70 years later I can still recite “The Prologue to the Canterbury Tales” without prompting.
My parents both worked at their store, the Royal Furniture Company. Can still taste and savor “chicken in the rough” at the Beacon, roast beef at Kleinbrodt’s and beefburgers at the Bucket Shop.
I spent many hours in classes at the St. Joseph Museum, where Roy and Ada Coy created a terrific learning experience.
I loved my bike and nowhere could have provided a better riding experience than St. Joe’s Boulevard system from Krug Park to Bartlett Park to Hyde Park.
Michael Braude
Mission Woods, Kansas
Graves should support infrastructure
This letter is in response to the article in the News-Press, March 8, pertaining to Rep. Graves’ comments about infrastructure projects. The infrastructure bill passed Congress with bipartisan support, however Rep. Graves voted no on the bill. According to Patrick McKenney of the central office of MoDOT, there will be approximately $7 billion for roads and $5 of the $7 billion will be for bridges.
This is the first bill passed in years (if not decades) that will be in support of roads and bridges. Gov. Parson has been trying for the better part of his term in office to get money for roads and bridges (even proposing a gas tax for the cause). Counties will also have the ability to submit projects for funding. But interestingly enough, Graves voted no on the bill. I have worked at the county level here in NW Missouri, on road and bridge construction as well as bridge inspection.
There are a number of bridges that were not designed for the farm equipment that we have in today’s agriculture. County road improvement is also needed. It is perplexing that Mr. Graves decided not to support these projects since he represents several rural counties in NW Missouri. It is incomprehensible that he, as a member of the U.S. House Transportation Committee, saw no value in the support of roads and bridges.
Mr. Graves complains that some of the money might be spent for other forms of transportation. It is true that the bill is to support transportation in the U.S. For example, the bill provides support for ferry operations in states with water transport. Members of the Republican delegation in Alaska voted for the bill, at least in part, for that reason. Other representatives voted for it for inter-city infrastructure needs.
I have traveled to New York City on business and have seen first-hand their needs. Inter-city traffic is often at a standstill and I have often thought, while sitting idle in traffic, in a taxi, that they need to invest more in bike lanes. All states and cities have their needs, but we here in NW Missouri need roads and bridges to support our urban workers and definitely our farmers and agricultural commerce.
I think Mr. Graves let us down in a big way by voting no on our infrastructure.
Keith Stutterheim
Weston, Missouri
(Licensed civil engineer).
You can look it up
In reference to the GOP mewling about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson refusing to define the word “woman” during her confirmation hearing:
The word “woman” appears nowhere in the United States Constitution.
As Annie Savoy would say, “You can look it up.”
Pat Ryan
Tarkio, Missouri
