Networks should

show daily briefings

When we were in the Great Depression and World War II, Franklin Roosevelt broadcast what became known as the fireside chats over the radio to inform and encourage America to fight on, and look for the dawn after the darkness. No radio station would have dreamed of being unpatriotic and censured those broadcasts.

Now we are facing another crisis brought on us by a foreign country. Unfortunately, the response of two liberal national networks is to censure, or not show the news conferences being given by President Donald Trump and our leading medical advisers. They justify it by saying he is using it to run for office and is lying.

These same two networks lied for three years and told us the president had conspired with Russia on the election. The Mueller investigation confirmed their lies.

Now they say the president did not prepare us for this virus. Lies again. Two other related corona viruses — SARS and MERS — occurred in 2003 and 2012. Both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama could have begun preparing us for the inevitable return of another pandemic. Instead, both spent our money on foreign wars and to bring on so-called regime change.

Those two networks are embarrassing.

Kennan Brockett

St. Joseph

Distance needed

at local stores

When I recently went to a big-box store in St. Joseph, no 6-foot distancing rules were observed

In the ladies restroom, women didn’t even bother to wash their hands. Checkout clerks were about 2 feet from customers without any protection.

People are not being safe for themselves or others, nor are they being safe for their families or other people’s families.

This is not a joke. This is real. This illness can kill all ages and does not discriminate. If you are tired of being locked down at home, keep doing what you are doing and you won’t be there anymore. You won’t be home at all.

Carolyn Snead

Troy, Kansas