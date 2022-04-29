It’s the council that needs to change
On Friday, April 22, 2022, the News-Press printed a letter from Dr. Bob Stuber titled “Old St. Joe must embrace change.” Dr. Stuber believes school buildings that are “75 years old, all requiring high maintenance and all losing students” need to be replaced. Rome is nearly 3,000 years old and is filled with iconic buildings. What would Rome be if they had destroyed all buildings over 75 years old?
I agree we must embrace change. One, the Chamber of Commerce must stop trying to oversee education and work to develop business. Two, the newly elected City Council must take back control of the city from the Chamber and city department heads. They need to make the Chamber account for the funding they receive from the city. Three, the previous members of the council who were re-elected must be respectful to all citizens who come to speak at meetings, not just those who agree with them. For example, calling a minister a “bigot,” or “ this is not a school board meeting, Mr. Reeder.” Four, stop giving federal money to nonprofit organizations and use the money to improve the city of St. Joseph. For example, they should have used more of the COVID money to help reduce the sewer bills or for maintenance to kid-friendly museums we already have.
Please read Mitch Jameson’s letter printed the same day as Dr. Stuber’s letter. The previous council could have also used the money to help people restore historical buildings such as the young couple featured in the paper April 26. When talking with a young successful businessman from the Lee’s Summit area, he stated “unfortunately people do not move to a town to work in a cowhide factory, a pork processing plant or to weld booms to trucks. St. Joe is going to need a “bigger hook” if they want people to come.” The bigger hook is the job of the Chamber. The amount of money and interest that it will cost to build or buy one or two new schools would pay for maintenance for a long, long time.
Bertha Parker
St. Joseph
Don’t change just to change
I would like to respond to an article that St. Joseph must embrace change. I was born and raised in St. Joseph and went away to the military for 21 years. I chose to retire here because it is a good city to raise children and is a small-town community environment that has all the elements I need without fighting major traffic.
Let’s travel down memory lane. When St. Joe was a booming community, there was Swift and company, Armour, Dugdale, Seitz and Quaker Oats. St. Joe revolved around these companies. When the packing industry left, the city began to change. The Downtown began to shrink. The city began to expand to the east with malls and shopping centers. People liked the idea of getting out of their car and walking into a store.
Over the years we tried to renovate the downtown area by spending millions of dollars building walls to block traffic so the Downtown would be a walking place. We took the parking meters out and encouraged people to use parking buildings blocks away from where you might want to shop.
I believe the people of St. Joe have made it clear that enough is enough trying to make St. Joe a Kansas City or Nebraska riverfront. I think change is necessary but here is a thought. Perhaps if we fix our streets and clean up the blighted buildings Downtown we could encourage new business to join our community.
Yes, there is a tradition with our high schools and I could understand closing some schools if it was a cost effective measure but to close a high school only to renovate it for an elementary school doesn’t make sense to me. Help me to understand how one or two schools will encourage growth.
I think the thinkers need to accept that the people of St. Joe like the structure of this community.
I am all in for change when we improve the infrastructure and let new industry select us. When we do this, we will keep youth at home and we can experience growth that will satisfy the people of St. Joe.
Richard Sharp
St. Joseph
