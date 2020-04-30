Poor choice of Shakespeare

How ironic that your April 28 editorial would use Shakespeare to support Missouri Western’s elimination of English as a major. How ill-chosen the example. You quote Lady Macbeth when she goads her husband into killing a rightful king: “Screw your courage to the sticking place and we’ll not fail.” This unnatural act destroys Macbeth and his country.

If Missouri Western President Matt Wilson thinks it is “courage” to demolish the English major (and the humanities and social sciences), will he become a tyrannical usurper as Macbeth did and live in a sleepless state of guilt? It wasn’t “courage” but a selfish bid for power that prompted Macbeth.

The Board of Governors should read John Henry Newman, who argued that a university “opened an individual’s mind” and prepared it to “digest” and “use” its knowledge with “flexibility, method and critical exactness.”

Educated citizens understand the complexity of behavior in groups (sociology), the relationship between Earth and its cultures (physical geography), the natural world upon which we depend for survival (biology); the nature of our ethical responsibilities (philosophy), the political effect of events in human affairs (history), and the dramatic, narrative and poetic embodiment of conflict in human experience that increases empathy for others and our understanding of ourselves (literature).

In a time of scientific, cultural and historical illiteracy, we need a university.

Elizabeth Latosi-Sawin

Professor of English Emerita

Missouri Western State University

A little bit of room is a good thing

I read the article “After the virus, it won’t look the same” in the April 25 News-Press.

Having family in St. Joseph, I know that my Great-Great Uncle Abraham Williams wore a mask during the 1918 pandemic. Furthermore, this COVID-19 is much more than “ordinary flu.” It spreads three times faster than regular flu.

Diabetics are hit harder, and our populace was mainly on farms in 1918. They still caught the virus, yet many could weather it with their own water wells and small, local feed stores helped sustain them.

Today’s world has an interlocking food chain, fuel chain and financial sector. Bear in mind, I applaud the stockers at Walmarts as well as bankers and essential industries. It is sad that some jobs are just a little too “up close and personal.”

It is good that in states that have reopened, places such as hair salons and restaurants are insisting on social-distancing.

Personally, I think a little bit of elbow-room and increased sanitary standards are good things. The future might look bright with previously ignored germs being dealt with and saving lives.

James A. Marples

Longview, Texas

(former Kansan)