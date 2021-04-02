Turn focus to improving schools

Doug Van Zyl has wanted to close our high schools and put everyone in one big school, or as of now close two high schools and build a new one. Why not put our money into bringing our existing schools up to the best of standards?

If our school board had been using our money for upkeep and improving our school buildings in past years, they would be in great shape today.

Most of the students in south end and north end can walk to school and not be on school buses for quite a while. A lot of them have after-school jobs and may lose them for not being able to get to work on time.

Also, I would like to know how much they got for the schools they closed and sold, and what they did with that money. We need all new people on our school board and get rid of all on it now.

We need for the school board to give an accounting to the taxpayers of St. Joe as to how our money is used — if at a later date they need more money, they can let us know what they need it for (to the penny).

People of St. Joe need to vote no on the upcoming bond issue and make our school board use our money wisely.

Listen up, people. This is our money and our kids. A good school is just not a new building. It's the education they give our kids.

E.J. McVicker

St. Joseph