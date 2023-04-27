Patrol should
I was a police officer in St. Joseph from 1989 until retiring in 2012, as a detective sergeant. I still live here and love the city I grew to know. But something has been troubling me as of late. The multitude of people asking me about the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducting operations inside the city of St. Joseph has me perplexed.
Apparently, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has been pursuing an aggressive stance towards intoxicated drivers inside the city of St. Joseph. My first thought was good for them. I mean, we have so many deadly accidents at 25 mph … oh wait. Exactly, we have very few DWI accidents that cause loss of life within the boundaries of a 25 mph zone. I don’t know the politics behind this decision, I just know the hate and discontent it is causing.
Right now, the MSHP has a bad reputation within the city of St. Joseph. It would mean a lot if the MSHP focused their aggression on our schools. Bring the same attitude to school security every morning. We would all love to see that. Your uniforms and presence may prevent us from getting national attention. It’s only a 30-day commitment. How the MSHP Troop H responds to this request will be foretelling of their leadership.
Curtis Howard
Detective sergeant,
St. Joseph Police
Department, retired.
America goes woke while world crumbles
The United States has been the greatest nation in world history. We have been not only the strongest, but the most generous, providing aid to even enemies in time of disaster. Our free enterprise economy has provided the funding.
I am becoming increasingly concerned about our future. Crime, especially violent crime, is rampant in our major cities. Despite this fact, many so-called civic leaders are attempting to reduce funding for law enforcement.
Illegal drug use is at epidemic proportions. Mexican drug cartels are receiving fentanyl from China and selling it on our streets, killing thousands of our young citizens. Our southern border is crossed en masse on a daily basis including violent gang members, human traffickers and drug cartel members.
Russia has invaded Ukraine, China is on the verge of attacking Taiwan, and, seeking weakness, North Korea and Iran are developing nuclear weapons and delivery systems.
In the meantime our government is focused on the “woke” agenda and overly concerned about gender issues and the proper use of pronouns. We are in danger of losing our standing in the world.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
Why is Biden getting a pass?
The Biden Crime Family are typical Leftist Democrats: corrupt, careless and incredibly sloppy. Nine of them have now been linked to foreign interests, including CCP controlled businesses. Never before in American history has a presidential administration been so scandal ridden!
Impeach and convict Biden now.
Pat McLear
Dearborn, Missouri
Comment
brings a smile
Never before has a comment in It’s Your Call brought tears to my eyes but today one did. Just a small comment — “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me. Have a good day.” Thank you to the person who called this in, and I hope you have a blessed day.
Gayle Sollars
St. Joseph
