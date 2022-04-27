A prophetic warning on endless war
Jan. 17, 1961, President Eisenhower warned America of the dangers of the increasing power of the military industrial complex. Today’s world provides plenty of examples of why Eisenhower’s warning was necessary.
The United States already spends more on military forces than the next eight to 11 other countries combined. Why did the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, claim the war in Ukraine would last years?
As political scientist John Peeler puts it, “Assuring the victory of Ukraine is not Biden’s highest duty. Preventing World War III is.” Yet, the sending of older, expiring equipment from both Europe and the U.S. will prolong this war and make more likely the chances for escalation to something bigger.
Heavy NATO weapons like tanks, anti-ship missiles and warplanes take months or longer to train on.
None of the proposed weapons can make up for Ukraine’s shortcomings including loss of trained manpower, crippled logistics and ineffective organizational structures to compete with Russian military power.
Many of these weapons — like the UK’s Harpoon missiles — are nearing expiration.
NATO personnel would most likely have to covertly operate most of these weapons.
Why has no one pushed “peace talks” ... UN ... Biden ... EU ... Klaus Schwab ... George Soros?
David Hurst
St. Joseph
Trump stood up to establishment
When I was an extremely young and immature undergraduate, I ran across the concept of the establishment in an upper-level 20th century textbook by Frank Freidel. He never named anyone but pointed out that political affiliations in the group was unimportant, since it was a collection of very wealthy Americans whose only concern was that the only thing that mattered was that their financial and cultural values needed to be supported in domestic and foreign policy.
Jumping forward to the era of Trump, it is now clear that this was the early SWAMP! Today, the Republican appendages of this informal group would be the RINOs, identified clearly as Mitch McConnell and it would now seem Kevin McCarthy. Trump was the enemy because his policies did not cater to the establishment’s financial interests. Instead, Trump’s policies and programs worked to level the playing field for all Americans.
This was something clearly reflected in bitter and incessant commentary directed at Trump’s tax reform act of 2017. My conclusion is that the broadly based wing of the current Republican Party, the Trump supporters, need to move forward against the establishment-connected RINOS in order to effectively create a more broadly based and successful political organization!
Patrick McLear
Dearborn, Missouri
