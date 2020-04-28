Legislature needs to address online sales tax

The Missouri General Assembly needs to address the internet sales tax discrepancy that is undercutting small businesses, county governments and local fire and ambulance services.

Government-mandated stay-at-home orders have strangled the American economy and accelerated the growing trend of Americans shopping online rather than in brick and mortar stores.

Main Street and small business will adapt, but their fight is unfair under current circumstances and state law. Here’s how: If I order a $4 box of cereal online, no local sales tax is collected in most places in Missouri.

At my local grocery store, I’d pay an extra 30 cents. The state of Missouri gets their sales tax, and the extra 30 cents is distributed accordingly to the appropriate entities.

If I buy the cereal online, the state still collects their tax, but the local governments are shorted, creating an incentive to shop online and an unlevel playing field for Main Street.

It’s time to address the online sales tax issue. Amazon and Walmart won’t notice the difference, but we’ll notice gravel on our roads and the lights on in our local businesses.

Kyle Carroll

Presiding Commissioner, DeKalb County

Now is time to rethink what we buy

Regarding the editorial “Will St. Joseph ever embrace reycling?” in the April 23 News-Press: Recycling should be that last in a list of ways to keep things out of the landfill. And with the city recycling center temporarily closed, now is a good time to rethink what we buy.

The first thing to do is find out what we throw away. Then start rethinking what we buy and how it is packaged. While our choices are limited right now, we can plan for more normal times and do what we can.

Carry reusable shopping bags and use them in all stores, not just the grocery. Refuse produce wrapped in plastic and take cloth produce bags to the grocery store.

Refuse plastic utensils and carry reusable ones. Reduce the use of disposable items by using stainless steel, glass or ceramic water bottles and coffee cups.

When you buy something, consider whether it can be repaired. Think about borrowing items you seldom use rather than purchasing them.

Reuse and pass on clothes and toys. Repurpose cardboard boxes into weed mat in the garden, glass jars into refrigerator storage, etc.

Finally, when you can think of no other way to use an item, recycle it.

Janet Storts

St. Joseph