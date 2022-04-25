Recent trip highlights differences
Tax rates in Israel are among the highest in the world, with income, value-added, customs, excise, land and luxury taxes and capital gains taxes being the main sources of revenue. The overall tax burden equals 30.5% of total domestic income.
The Kibbutzim, collective farm communities traditionally, play an important role in Israel’s economy,
Of a total labor force of 2.7 million, 2.6% are employed in agricultural production while 6.3% in services for agriculture.
Tourism attracted 4.55 million foreign tourists in 2019, contributed $20 billion to the Israeli economy, an all-time high. In 2016, Israeli goods exports totaled $55.8 billion.
With USA population of 324M, Israel has 87M.
The top individual income tax rate is 50% (including a surtax), and the top corporate tax rate is 23%.
Their budget deficits have averaged 6.4% of GDP.
Israel has 10 preferential trade agreements in force. The trade-weighted average tariff rate is 3.1%, and 94 nontariff measures are in effect.
U.S. and Israel comparisons
Gun crimes: 7.3/per 100 in Israel, 88.8 per 100 in U.S.
Rapes: 1,243 in Israel, 84,767 in U.S.
Monthly salary: $1,874 in Israel, $3,258 in U.S.
Basic utilities: $203 in Israel, $162 in U.S.
Major religions: Judaism, Islam, Christianity in Israel, Christianity in U.S.
Birthrate: 20.8/1,000 in Israel. 14/1000 in U.S.
All residents of Israel must pay insurance contributions in order to qualify for welfare.
The core of the Israeli welfare state is its social security system, national insurance schemes.
The entire system is maintained by the National Insurance Institute, an autonomous state agency operating under the supervision of the Minister of Welfare.
Old age and survivors’ insurance is the largest national insurance system. Nearly 40% of all national insurance benefits are paid out by this system. The age of absolute entitlement is 70 for men and 67 for women. It’s the second biggest program in Israel’s social security system, accounting for about 20% of all benefit payments.
They have a long-term care program covering all residents included in the old age insurance program.
Single parent households: Israel, 12%. USA, 23%.
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
Something to chew on regarding fluoride
I disagree with Rob Goren’s letter, “Missouri should support fluoride” because it implies that fluoridated water has been proven to be safe and effective in fighting tooth decay. Many doctors and scientists throughout the world claim that adding fluoride to our drinking water has not been proven to be safe or effective.
In 2016, the Harvard Public Health Magazine featured an article about the dangers of fluoridating our drinking water. “Fluoride itself may be dangerous at high levels. Excessive fluoride causes fluorosis — changes in tooth enamel that range from barely noticeable white spots to staining and pitting. Fluoride can also become concentrated in bone — stimulating bone cell growth, altering the tissue’s structure, and weakening the skeleton. Countries that do not fluoridate their water have also seen big drops in the rate of cavities…..”
Assuming that fluoride is beneficial in fighting tooth decay, one could argue that fluoridated water is no longer necessary after fluoridated tooth paste was made available in the 1950s. It doesn’t make since to be forced to swallow fluoride to treat your teeth. Wouldn’t that be like swallowing sun tan lotion to keep from getting sunburn?
In the 1940s and 50s we simply rubbed tooth powder on our teeth with our finger, (No brushing or tooth paste). When we started using tooth paste and brushing, cavities were greatly reduced. Most likely fluoridated water had nothing to do with the reduction of cavities.
On the side of caution, I think it would be prudent to stop this experiment now.
Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
