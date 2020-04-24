Cuts at Missouri Western will hinge on priorities

Marcus Clem’s story, “The Gate Closes for Missouri Western ...” (April 16 News-Press) is a sad reminder of what the world values most in a university.

I understand that the university can’t keep operating at a deficit. I understand that prior administrators and board members apparently continued to expand programs and athletics with money that they apparently didn’t have.

That aside, rather than fire 60 to 70 faculty members while eliminating much of the art and music curriculum and at least some science and history over the next two years, I would prefer to phase out the intercollegiate athletics program. These savings would make it possible to save most of the education programs.

But the decision hinges on priorities. And at this point our university leaders will almost certainly cut education while maintaining football, basketball, etc.

Keith Evans

St. Joseph

Are items in the stimulus bill really meant to help with outbreak?

If you were faced with direct contact with this coronavirus and you heard the government was going to help the people out who have lost jobs, are sick, businesses closed, you would research several articles on just what you are going to get for relief.

Would you consider these items ones that will affect the progress of the virus solution are just a stimulus?

Remember, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi authored this 1,404-page bill that passed on a voice vote.

$25 million in the Senate bill went to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The Pelosi bill earmarked $35 million. Then 96 workers were laid off?

$75 million in the Senate bill funded the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The Pelosi bill allocated $300 million.

$1.2 billion in the Pelosi bill to require airlines to purchase expensive “renewable” jet fuel The Senate bill eliminated this provision.

Smithsonian Institution receiving an additional $7.5 million in this time of crisis?

$1.1 billion in the Pelosi bill would have more than doubled the budgets of The Institute of Museum and Library Services and the National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities. The Senate bill provided funding of $200 million.

$500 million in the Pelosi bill to The Institute of Museum and Library Services. The Senate bill provided $50 million.

$600 million National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities. The Senate bill provided $150 million. $350 million for refugee resettlement

A windfall for real estate investors allowing them “to use losses generated by real estate to minimize their taxes on profits from things like investments in the stock market. The estimated cost of the change over 10 years is $170 billion.

Ben Pecora

St. Joseph