We can do better on turnout
I was doing some research work at the Downtown library when a 1954 newspaper article grabbed my attention. It reported incumbent Republican Mayor Stanley I. Dale had defeated long-time Democratic councilman Jim Sollars in the race for mayor.
I knew the outcome. What caught my attention was the voter turnout — 24,102.
By comparison, only 9,940 voted in the recent mayoral election here.
Two other factors further compound the discrepancy:
— In 1954, the city limits stopped at 36th street. Those living east of there could not vote.
— The voting age was still 21. It would be almost another two decades before the 18-,19- and 20-year-olds could vote.
I have no ideas to explain the embarrassing discrepancy in voter turnout half a century ago compared to today.
Are people just fed-up with politics and the animosity which dominates at state and national levels?
Are non-partisan elections — the current status in St. Joseph — less appealing? Republicans and Democrats both had strong organizations here in the 1950s, in marked contrast to anemic enthusiasm political clubs seem to generate among the masses today.
Do the never-ending direct mailing and television/radio ads just wear people out?
Whatever the answer, it’s clear we can do better than a 20% turnout. Let’s make better use of our voting privilege.
Bob Slater
St. Joseph
Free world needs a strong U.S. leader
When we elect a president, we are also electing the leader of the free world. It is an awesome responsibility. It is not a popularity contest, it is selecting someone who can stand strong against the bullies of the world. The last thing we need is “Miss Congeniality.”
The world remains a very hostile place. There are those who abhor our values and have no respect for human life. We are the only nation capable of confronting these despots.
Such leaders only respond to strength and are quick to exploit weakness. The past year provides ample evidence. Viewing history through an unbiased lens, it is those presidents who exuded strength we most admire. Presidents Harry Truman, John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan satisfied this criteria.
Nations of the free world rely on a strong United States to keep evil empires in check. It is not an easy task which many are too weak to undertake. Personality is far less important than strength.
Freedom deserves a president of strong cognitive ability and strength of resolve. The entire world carefully follows our elections. They expect us to provide strong leadership. We all deserve no less.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
