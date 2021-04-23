A manipulation of culture

The television advertising media has taken it upon themselves to manipulate and influence our culture in their commercials. The refer to it as “social engineering” designed to change society to fit “their” image.

Their purpose is not just to sell products, but to install a new cultural paradigm based on their preferred ideology.

We are left to wonder by whose authority did they undertake this mission to manipulate our culture?

It appears that they lack confidence in “we the people” to pass along the “proper” cultural heritage to our children and grandchildren. They want to instill what they consider to be a more “enlightened” culture. Sorry, but I prefer to maintain that right.

One might ask the industry, if our society is so bad, why do people from all over the world clamor to migrate here?

We do not need the advertising industry working to change and indoctrinate us, particularly without our permission.

Mike Hanrahan

Cameron, Missouri

Freedom of speech is gone

With Twitter, Facebook now having the ability to “block” posters, merely because they decided that what a particular individual posts are NOT worthy, to be on their sites. These people doing the posting must be racist, and who are threatening people via these posts?

You no longer have the right to voice your opinion about a subject or an individual especially if it’s against Democratic elected officials. No matter what you post you are attacked and blocked if you’re not following the party line.

Can anyone tell me who from the left have been blocked by these so-called information/communications sources.

Sound like these powerful companies can make up their rules to suit their political opinions or be able to determine just how a plain old comment is racist, especially since they do not know the person.

Get in line or we’ll knock you out of the line and forget amendment one. We are the judge and jury. It’s our ball and we’ll decide who gets to play.

Assange no longer gets to play the game by exposing the powerful as he is basically still in jail and those who are a conservative journalist might also get shut down and now even certain journalist will now be questioned.

Ben Pecora

St. Joseph