Don’t ignore renewable energy

The sun doesn’t always shine. The wind doesn’t always blow. But that is no argument against renewable energy because no energy source has ever escaped the weather.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, between 2003 and 2012, 59% of power outages were caused by storms and severe weather; 20% by cold weather and ice storms; 18% by hurricanes; 3% by tornadoes; 2% by extreme heat and wildfires.

How reliable is coal when its generated electricity is dependent on 450,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines that are subject to storms? The 21st century has produced 10 times more large-scale power outages each year than we had in the 1980s and 1990s because the current rate of burning fossil fuels is contributing to greenhouse gases and a greater number and severity of storms.

Solar and wind power will reduce the effect of fossil fuels. The earth receives over 10,000 times the solar energy humans consume each year, and the onshore potential from wind power is 38 million gigawatts or 10 times the total U.S. electricity generation from all sources. Geography favors the Midwest with sun and wind. Let’s not ignore the opportunity.

Elizabeth L. Sawin

St. Joseph

Give essential workers a voice

It’s time to hold employers accountable. It’s time to pass the PRO Act.

In 2020, American heroes in grocery stores, the U.S. Postal Service, hospitals and more became known as “essential workers,” and many of them had to risk their lives by going to work in unsafe conditions. As the coronavirus crisis continues into 2021 and deadly workplace risks remain, there has never been a more important time to give workers more voice and power.

Research shows that nearly 60 million workers would join a labor union if given the opportunity. So why haven’t they?

For years, policymakers, lobbyists and CEOs have stopped at nothing to keep worker power at bay. They weakened the National Labor Relations Act. They attacked collective bargaining rights.

2020 underscored something else, too — how urgently we need labor law reform.

Under current law, the penalties against employers who illegally fire or retaliate against workers who are trying to form a union are a drop in the bucket. As a result, employers routinely retaliate against pro-union workers, because they know it will undermine the organizing campaign and they will face no real consequences. To them, it’s simply the cost of doing business.

For the first time in modern history, however, we have the chance to turn this around. The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act would hold employers accountable and institute civil penalties for violations of the law, including back pay and damages.

The PRO Act would put the decision of whether or not to form a union back where it belongs — in the hands of workers, free from employer interference.

Mike Veale

Northwest Missouri

Central Labor Council