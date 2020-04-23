A modest proposal

I was just thinking that since MWSU is making so many cuts that it should consider eliminating the education department. To be a good instructor, even a kindergarten teacher needs an academic background. A new teacher graduating from a school with no programs in literature, history, English, foreign languages, art, math, physics, etc. could hardly be considered well-educated.

If teacher education were left to Northwest, there would be even more funding available for training nurses, businessmen, policemen and football players.

It would probably also be helpful to change the name to Missouri Western Job Training Institute. This would make the central mission perfectly obvious, and thus more attractive to future students. No doubt this would in addition greatly enhance enrollment.

Leila Hicks

St. Joseph