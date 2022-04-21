Old St. Joe must embrace change
St. Joseph is a nice place to live and raise a family. I have heard this over and over down through the years. I was born and raised in St. Joe.
Yet, “this nice place to live and raise a family” has relentlessly lost population and students. Some think that is a good thing, keeping St. Joseph small and “safe” (depending on where you live) but the city has a high per capita crime rate, a hideously high poverty rate of 18%, only 13% with college bachelor degrees and is losing students and population.
The Chamber of Commerce, the City Council, the school board and other community leaders have been scratching their heads for years, trying to come up with the right formula to stimulate growth and prosperity. Formulas have varied … Downtown rejuvenation, tax incentives and recurrent 20-year plans being put forth every 10 years…or so it seems. Nothing has worked to stop the exodus.
The community lacks unity and a sense of pride.
We are a river city, spread out over 13 miles. Due to the north-south span of the city, three high schools evolved and buildings erected that are now over 75 years old, all requiring high maintenance and all losing students.
The three high schools have very loyal alumni who have vociferously expressed devotion to their high schools and have resisted changing those schools to middle schools and building one or two new high schools to replace the outdated ones.
However, this is exactly what we must do to grow St. Joe, unify our community and restore community pride. Unless we make this commitment, St. Joe will not grow and we will continue to lose population and students and we will remain old St. Joe, emphasis on old.
Dr. Bob Stuber
St. Joseph
Use caution on Discovery Center
I was asked my thoughts on the Children’s Discovery Center project proposed by the Mosaic Foundation. What a wonderful idea, but ... should we allocate finite federal money from the city and county when the present existing kid-friendly museums are in disrepair?
The Wyeth-Tootle continues to need external repair. The Wyeth-Tootle, the Albrecht-Kemper and the St. Joseph Museum complex (which includes the world-class collection of Native American artifacts, a one-of-a-kind Glore Psychiatric Museum and the accurate depiction of our African-American heritage since 1619) are in need of modernized, updated kitchens to serve meals (for compensation) for their potential visitors.
Possibly the Mosaic Foundation should consider 1, the Stockyards Building. 2, Humboldt School. 3, the Woodson Children’s Psychiatric Hospital to house their new museum.
Mitch Jameson
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.