Patriots need

a good debate

For several years now, I have been trying to figure out why my conservative views are so different from my liberal friends. Both of us feel that our views are correct and we both want what is best for our country; we just disagree on how to get there. What puzzles me most is that my liberal friends refuse to even discuss politics, which not only strains our relationship but, considering the seriousness we find our country in, hinders us from getting closer to the truth so as to be informed voters.

It seems that IQ has little to do with our differences because both Republicans and Democrats have supporters with high IQs. The main difference seems to be that we have different sources of information and the media is peddling hate and sometime lies.

The liberals’ main source of information comes from the biased New York Times, Hollywood, CNN, MSNBC, Chris Cuomo, Brian Stelter, Don Lemon, Lawrence O’Donnell, Morning Joe, etc., while the conservatives rely on FOX News, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Dinesh D’Souza, Mark Levin, Candace Owens, Gov. Huckabee, etc.

What is lacking is a healthy and respectful debate between liberals and conservatives that enables us to get closer to the truth. Too many of us are lazy and just listen to only those sources that agree with our limited opinions.

The patriots of both parties must have multiple sources of information and be able to change their views when new credible information is discovered.

Larry Flinchpaugh

St. Joseph

Study doesn’t

pass the test

If it is a benefit to the city to commercialize public property as a money-making scheme, isn’t it logical to install slot machines in the lobby of City Hall, OK liquor sales at the public library and sell lottery tickets at the welfare office? If you think those suggestions are dumb public policy, imagine how the supporters of keeping Krug Park natural and green feel about the idea of turning the Krug Park Bowl into a glitzy music venue that will charge $100 a seat and completely alter the purpose of the park system.

Bad public policy emits a smell, and the smell from this “feasibility study” deal is not good.

Dennis Weiser

St. Joseph

Our nation’s appalling direction

When I hear the lawmakers of our government talking about their agenda and how it is what Americans want, I don’t know what Americans they are talking about; I’m an American as is everyone I know and hopefully all those I associate with each day are as well!

I have yet to have a conversation where our country’s borders not being secure is OK or where it’s OK to vote without any sort of proof of our identity. Are they finding these Americans at the borders to our country?

I’m quite certain it’s not Americans living in our border states, for like me they are surely appalled by the direction our new leaders are taking us and our once great country.

Craig Wood

St. Joseph