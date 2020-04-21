We need vision for Western’s future

Western faculty member Bill Church, retired faculty member John Tapia and a recent editorial have raised important questions, in this newspaper, about the role of the Board of Governors — political appointees with fiduciary responsibilities — in Western’s financial crisis. Unfortunately, reports also in this newspaper suggest that the Board of Governors will mutely stand behind the “wrecking ball” approach to solvency of President Wilson. The proposed solution will eliminate many faculty members who have put down roots in this community. Fifty years of building a regional university will go down the drain quickly and we will be left with a nursing and business school remnant.

With the pandemic, the financial situation of Western and every higher education institution is now even more precarious.

We need to see imagination, vision and cooperation in the proposals for restructuring. Should Western now be launching an e-sports program and a new women’s lacrosse team?

Should they be undertaking the massive (and expensive) earthmoving on campus presumably to improve the football practice field for the Chiefs? These things are happening at the time the administration is contemplating ending support for programs that provide secondary education teachers in the natural sciences, mathematics, history and the fine arts for this community and the region.

President Wilson and his pricey, imported administrative team will move on to greener pastures in a few years. If the “demolition derby” proceeds as slated, this community will be left to pick up the pieces and begin again the serious business of building a regional university.

Phil Mullins

Missouri Western faculty

member, 1978-2009