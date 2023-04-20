Ban guns, not books
We live in an obscene nation where the main cause of death for children under 18 is now murder by gunfire. Prayers and candlelight vigils aren’t saving our children from this bad dream reality. We Christians must be brave enough to stand up to the power brokers as Jesus did at the temple. Ban assault weapons in this country. Now.
Thirty years ago, folks would have thought the nightmare we are living in today was a sci-fi film. We now train teachers on how to pack and carry guns into their classrooms in order to shoot to kill visiting assassins. We’ve diverted billions of badly needed tax dollars to pay teachers, buy books and instructional materials to turn our schools into locked prisons, complete with armed “security” guards walking the halls and torturing our children with scenarios about what to do when a “demon” stalks their school with assault guns to kill them with sprayed bullets.
Most parents can’t afford to live in gated communities, home-school their children and/or hire private bodyguards to “protect” them from active shooters carrying wartime weaponry. Let’s take back our country. Ban guns not books and make our schools safe again.
Dr. Jane Frick
St. Joseph
A slide toward socialism
As I watched Biden’s SOTU speech, all I could think of this sounds like a turn toward socialism. I challenge you to read Saul Alinsky and see if many of Biden’s ideas are not the preamble towards “socialism.”
Saul says “if you tell a lie long enough it becomes the truth.” Saul was a strong believer and backer of Mao, Castro, Che Guevara, Lenin, Stalin.
Just some of Alinsky’s rules: “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions. “If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive.” “Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.” Power is derived from two main sources — money and people. “A good tactic is one your people enjoy” — now called “media talking points.”
Cradle to grave by the government. Any effective means is automatically judged by the opposition to be unethical; they usually are. You do what you can with what you have and clothe it in moral garments, talk it down, lie, make up false statements, talking points, buzzwords, repeat, repeat. Goals must be phrased in general terms like “liberty, equality, “of the common welfare,” “pursuit of happiness,” or “CRT,” BLM, racism, education.
Inflation, riots, looting, defunding the police, releasing criminals back into society, open borders, no fossil fuels, spending trillions, crime rates, debt/deficits, weaken military, China, drug usage out of control, weak educational system, free this, free that and failed abortions.
So, if you believe these are good for the country then get in line like good little ducks.
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
Board sends a bad precedent
Forgiving a staff person’s DWI is not a moral or competency issue. It is a policy issue. The board’s official policy now is every staff person — regardless of popularity and/or competency — must be given a “second chance.”
That liberal policy will eventually cost the district legal fees and a poor reputation for governance. This policy hamstrings future board members as well. It is now a matter of public record, and a lack of forgiveness granted to any and all staff personnel could easily result in a claim of discrimination and result in a costly lawsuit against the district.
Other personnel/HR policies are now in question, too — exactly who, when and where does the forgiveness policy apply? Selective forgiveness may be well intended, but this board has created a very bad personnel policy.
Dennis Weiser
St. Joseph
