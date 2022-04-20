A memorable encounter with beauty
While watching a YouTube video of a meteor show, I was reminded of February, 1982, while patrolling the border between the former USSR and Norway. That far north, the Iron Curtain was an imaginary line in the dirt.
This letter is not about politics or our differences, but rather a special time I was able to share with my fellow soldiers. I was a PFC in a rifle squad. About 0100 (1:00 a.m.) one of the guys from Houston remarked out loud, “Look at that! What is that?” I looked up to see the Aurora Borealis (The Northern Lights). I was the only one who knew what it was. I had actually seen them once before, but the guys from Harlem, Los Angeles, Houston, etc., acted like they were seeing a miracle. They were just as amazed that I knew what it was.
For about 15 minutes, we just gazed heavenward and watched God’s handiwork. We were not white, Black, or Hispanic. We were just 12 young American soldiers far from home experiencing 15 minutes of beauty beyond description that we would remember for our entire lives.
Mike Pyrtle
St. Joseph
Put your name behind it
It sort of amazes me when someone uses It’s Your Call to criticize Helen Brock Thurston’s (or anyone’s) letter to the editor.
Why not be proud of your comments and sign your name?
Buck up, buttercup!
Gayle Sollars
St. Joseph
Stand up to Trump
Didn’t wanna go all Earl Pitts on ya, but you know what makes me sick? Butt kissin’! I ain’t scared to say it.
Makes me madder than a bee stung bull caught in a barbed wire fence. Other than Liz and a few others, every Republican in the country gets in line and puckers up. New slogan, Make America Gag Again! So who is it that all these people bow to? Our defeated ex-president Donnie Trump, of course. When did rednecks start burnin’ their man cards? You ain’t never gonna see this old boy kissin’ up to a politician, let alone a lyin’, braggin’, Putin lovin’ wanna-be-dictator.
Wake up America.
Jerry Wilson
Kidder, Missouri
Who are the real commies?
When Republicans call Democrats communists, it doesn’t make sense. Here’s why.
Democrats didn’t try to stop a certification of a free and fair election. Republicans did.
Democrats want ALL eligible U.S. citizens to vote if they choose. Republicans make it harder by passing laws that restrict voting box drop-offs, lower voting times, trying to eliminate mail-in ballots and more.
Democrats want to pass an infrastructure bill to help and protect all citizens from worn out infrastructure. Republicans say “we don’t need that.”
Democrats want to pass an immigration bill that would help people not hinder them. Republicans won’t do it, but they complain about immigration at every election.
Democrats want to let Medicare negotiate drug prices. We pay 10 times as much for the same drug made by the same company that all other countries do. Republicans vote against negotiated drug prices every time.
Democrats want every U.S. citizen to make a decent living. Republicans oppose every bill that would make the minimum wage just $15 an hour.
Now, you tell me who’s on your side? Democrats or communist Republicans?
Bill Moran
St. Joseph
