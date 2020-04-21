Laboratory professionals

help fight against virus

Health-care workers and first responders are among many people at the front line of dealing with COVID-19 pandemic. Supporting them from behind the scenes are laboratory professionals who are involved in specimen collection, transport, testing, reporting and other related activities. The lack of adequate tests for people exposed to or suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus has challenged laboratories throughout our country. Even with increased testing available, labs struggle with reagent and test kit availability and long result times.

Our lab has been adapting rapidly to the most current testing and reporting, which seem to change more frequently than Missouri weather. With round-the-clock effort of exceptional lab professionals, MAWD Pathology lab brought in twice a day testing to St. Joseph, Atchison and Kansas City. This has been a game-changer for hospitals and patients. The very sick patients can now be quickly isolated and treated, personal protective equipment conserved, and others safely sent home.

My fellow lab professionals are facing the same financial and psychological stress as most Americans. They continue to dedicate themselves to high-quality lab testing to help support our doctors and the patients they treat.

I would like to recognize these wonderful professionals on National Laboratory Professionals week.

Chakshu Gupta, M.D.

St. Joseph

We are letting down

future generations

An explanation to future generations:

The government didn’t need to take away our guns.

It didn’t need to bring in the military or declare martial law.

It didn’t even need to suggest the use of force.

Fear of the unknown, it would seem, was much greater than any army.

Proving that the pen is mightier than the sword, it only took words of impending doom to bring our great nation, and the economy, to their knees.

A few craftily written, then spoken, words led to our demise.

Those who didn’t heed these words of warning were mocked, criticized or shamed until they fell in line, because in this era of social media, being “liked” or “followed” is more important than standing on principle.

I apologize for the legacy that this generation has left you.

Not that the future is bright. Not that the sky is the limit. Not that you should shoot for the stars.

No, but that we were ruled by and should live in constant fear.

Forgive us for letting you, and the generations of great Americans before us, down.

Scott Murphy

St. Joseph

Decision-makers doing

best that they can

We now have protesters who are “tired” of the stay-at-home orders and feel their freedom is being infringed upon.

Many of them are completely ignoring the social-distancing guidelines while protesting, putting themselves and others at risk.

There are no easy answers to the multiple issues that we are presented with right now, and no one will get everything right all of the time. Most of the people in charge of making these decisions are doing the best they can.

Be grateful if you or someone you care about doesn’t work at a place where profits are more important than human lives. Be grateful if you are still working or getting paid leave.

Be grateful if you have a decent roof over your head and can put food on the table — not everyone can say that.

Be extremely grateful if no one you care about has been stricken with or died from COVID-19.

If all else fails, remember life’s not fair, grow up and deal with it like a decent human being.

Debra Miller

Cosby, Missouri