Your letters April 2, 2022
Pay taxes with a spirit of generosity
It is almost the deadline for paying our 2021 taxes and if there is one thing most of us complain about, it is paying taxes. So, I thought, this would be a good time to share something I read in the book “The Generosity Habit” by Matthew Kelly.
Mr. Kelly recommends we pay our taxes with the spirit of generosity, stating the way we approach something can change our experience. He suggests we see our taxes as our contribution to society, to helping build schools, roads, hospitals, etc. rather than seeing the payments as being taken away from us.
He points out that even though we may not have a choice in paying taxes we do have a choice in the attitude in which we pay them. Mr. Kelly later reminds us that everything we have or will have are gifts from the Giver of all good things and that generosity is the recognition that nothing belongs to us and we are merely stewards of His treasures.
Our responsibility is to enjoy and share all the blessings He has entrusted to us. Have a happy tax day.
Belinda Ball St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.