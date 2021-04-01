No tax increase in these times

Some thoughts:

If Benton/Lafayette High Schools can be renovated as middle schools, why can’t they be renovated for high schools?

These schools have existed and have been supported for 105 years. According to SJSD we can no longer afford them. Why?

Presently all high schools have facilities available for sports, theatre, debate etc... as well as parking for faculty and students. If these facilities need renovating — do it.

HS enrollment is 3,000 students, with two high schools we still have 3,000 students and fewer opportunities for student activities.

If students walk into Kansas City schools and like they way they look, does this equate to the quality of the education the Kansas City students are receiving?

How much money has been spent on research and renderings to promote this SJSD pet project? Why hasn’t it been disclosed?

Asking taxpayers for an increase at this time is unreasonable. Residents still struggling from the pandemic will be handed the tab. Landlords will pass on higher taxes to tenant as rent and everyone will be paying more.

Taxpayers have the final say, I urge you to Vote no! SJSD needs to LISTEN!

Carl Chatfield

St. Joseph

How stupid can we be?

Yea, I’m the “man” that just beat those girls in our track meet, I not only won the race, I stepped all over their dreams, hopes and maybe scholarships. No records for them in this meet, “I won”.

I ask you what type of boy/man would do this. To race again smaller girls just to finally win a race! Maybe they should make this individual a true female, by removing a few parts, then see how he runs?

Another liberal move towards “equity,” maybe they need to explain that to the girls who tried their hardest to compete. Just how stupid are we going to get? There are “18” states with the same rules, will they destroy more hopes — I mean equity?

It starts with track, what’s next: basketball, tennis, swimming?

How could any “real” man take pride in beating girls in a track meet, or any sport when from the start you have the edge with the extra muscle, speed and strength.

If I were one of those girls his butt would never have left the starting blocks, he’d been on his nose!

When he shows his medal will he say it was against girls?

Any school that follows this practice should lose some funding. Where is the athletics director, the principal, the parents, the ACLU and the Women’s Rights Group”?

Guess the media missed another of Biden’s new rules.

Will these guys be challenging grade schoolers next, so they can win?

“WHAT A MAN.”

Ben Pecora

St. Joseph