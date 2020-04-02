A simpler question

The most confusing question on the 2020 Census is “Country of origin.”

Instead of leading people to search their genealogical origins back to the Neanderthals, I think the easier (and less confusing) way to word the question is “In what country were you born?”

Gerald Williams

Savannah, Missouri

Water from wells

comes out cleaner

While reading the “It’s Your Call” a few weeks ago, I was amused by the comment about the stupid idea of water wells when we have a river right next door.

This person must not have lived here when we received our water from the Muddy Mo. Too thick to drink, too thin to plow.

I retired from Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica 23 years ago. While employed there, I was responsible for the filters used to cool the jackets on the fermenters, using city water that was drawn from the river at the old water plant north of the present-day St. Jo Frontier Casino.

The filters had to be replaced every month because of the buildup of sediment on the cartridges, which looked like mud or brown snot.

After Missouri American Water went to the wells, which still get water from the river after passing through the sand and gravel below the surface, the filters needed changing maybe once or twice a year.

The water is 100% better than it was 30 years ago. Way to go, Missouri American Water.

Gary Jahne

St. Joseph

Pouty POTUS

puts us at risk

There are many states that are in the fight of their life, and self-described stable genius, master businessman Donald Trump’s idea that the best way to get personal protective equipment and medical equipment is to have 50 different orders and 50 different shipping companies.

I only have a 10th-grade education, but that doesn’t sound very efficient to me. Maybe the MBAs out there could explain it to me.

Also, his way to bring the country together is to call some of those governors names and pout about not getting his way. Sounds to me like a spoiled little rich kid. It is time for the 25th Amendment. People are dying.

Roger Moore

St. Joseph