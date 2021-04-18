A more toxic atmosphere

I read the St. Joseph News-Press article: “Democrats begin long-shot push to expand the Supreme Court” (April 15 issue). Back when I was in college at Wichita State University, I took constitutional law and studied about then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s idea to increase the number of associate justices on the U.S. Supreme Court and fill them with nominated candidates who leaned his way, in order to obtain more favorable judicial rulings.

The plan came close, but was ultimately squashed. I think it’s important to note what year that occurred. It was the year 1937, which bears almost no resemblance to our year of 2021. There was no pandemic raging.

Granted, there were disagreements between the two major political parties. However, members of the two parties (back then) could reach across the political aisle politely. In our modern world, it is a toxic atmosphere. Also, back then “news” was reported, rather than 300 channels in which people pick their favorite channel reporting want to hear, rather than facts they NEED to hear.

I think even FDR would disapprove of this tactic, now.

James A. Marples

(former Kansan)

Longview, Texas

No easy answer

on schools

I wasn’t surprised when the school bond failed. It was rushed, not allowing enough time for the various stakeholders to have input. School closings and consolidations are not just financial issues, they’re emotional ones as well.

I grew up in southwestern Minnesota and schools were the lifeblood of those small communities, with three or more generations of families attending the same schools. School closings and consolidations started in the late 1970s, but in the 1990s Minnesota went from 435 school districts to 347. Declining rural populations meant less property tax revenue, less dollars for their schools. It was painful but financially necessary. Even after consolidations and closings, communities were often still left with buildings in need of repairs and upgrades. Within a few years those communities were often faced with another painful choice, find the money to bring their buildings up to current standards or to build new ones.

This is where St. Joseph is at today. There wasn’t a right or wrong answer, both of the choices had pros and cons. This is a major decision that will have a long-term impact on the community. The most important things are to allow for plenty of input from the community and being transparent. Someone left a message for “It’s Your Call” advising the St. Joseph school board that the community had spoken so they had better get busy and find the money to keep all of the schools open. They are right, something will eventually have to be done, and it will need to include compromises from all sides. Taxes will have to be raised to pay for whatever configuration the board decides on.

My hope is that if the process is fair and open that the citizens of St. Joseph will vote yes on the next school bond put before them.

Debra Miller

St. Joseph