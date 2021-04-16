Board can only advise

The St. Joseph School District is at best, completely different than the St. Joseph Board of Education. No matter who we elect to the board, they can only “advise” how they think operations should be run. The SJSD will still do as they please.

Yes, Dan Colgan is gone, yet his influence on the SJSD lives on. Tax, tax, and spend, spend, spend!

When the SJSD shows they are willing to compromise by reducing the administration to student ratio of 1 to 174 (the state average) rather than the current 1 to 147, maybe then we will support a bond, levy or whatever you want to call a TAX INCREASE.

I know that Kenneth Reeder has a lot of experience in how the board and district operate in separate directions. I only hope that LaTonya Williams and David Foster don’t have visions of grandeur that they can change the SJSD, by being elected to the BOE. The board can not govern the district, only advise.

John Byrne

St. Joseph

A question of gravel

Road maintenance won’t put gravel on my lane. I slid off this lane five times last winter because of the ice storm. There hasn’t been any gravel here in several years. We pay our taxes. Why don’t we get gravel?

Jean Fischer

Easton, Missouri